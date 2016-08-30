Suspect in Wakayama shooting placed on wanted list

A former employee has been placed on the wanted list for his suspected involvement in Monday’s fatal shooting at a construction firm in the city of Wakayama, investigators said.

The police obtained an arrest warrant for Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, who is also the second son of the company’s president, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the shooting that left one person dead and three injured, two seriously.

According to investigators, security camera footage showed Mizobata leaving the company’s office with a bag shortly after the shooting took place at around 8:50 a.m. and heading toward a car in the parking lot.

Mizobata was recently convicted under the Stimulant Control Law and was supposed to have be taken to prison Monday. At the time of the shooting, he was still out on bail.

The injured employees reportedly told the investigators the suspect shot them with a gun that he took out of a bag. Since the gun was not found at the site, investigators believe Mizobata is still armed.

Mizobata’s car was found Monday afternoon in a parking lot at JR Wakayama Station, and footage showing a man matching his description was caught by multiple security cameras around the station, the police said.