Man dead, three injured in shooting at Wakayama construction firm; shooter on run

A man died and three others were injured in a shooting at a construction company’s offices in the city of Wakayama on Monday.

The shooter, a man in his 40s or 50s, is on the run.

Police said there is no indication that the attack on employees of construction firm Wadai Kogyo was a yakuza hit.

The victims were shot in the stomach and legs.

Local residents expressed shock. Shootings are rare in Japan, where there are strict firearm control laws. Gun crime usually involves rivalries between yakuza groups.

Police identified the casualties as men in their 40s. The dead victim was named as Junsuke Ishiyama, 45.

Residents in the city expressed unease as the suspected shooter remains at large.

“I saw a lot of ambulances and fire trucks this morning. I thought there was a fire or an accident. I never imagined it might be a shooting,” said a 52-year-old man who runs a local shop that sells industrial clothing.

“It’s a normal construction company. The people there are good people,” the man said, adding that the firm’s staff have been clients of his for gloves and other work garments.

“I can’t believe something like this happened,” he said.

A 79-year-old man who runs a factory nearby said he had never heard of trouble at the company.

“I was so surprised to see all the police cars,” he said.