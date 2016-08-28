In Nairobi Declaration, Japan and African nations vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based maritime order

Japanese and African leaders on Sunday pledged to fight terrorism and emphasized the importance of rule-based maritime order as they wrapped up a Japan-led international conference on the continent’s development.

In the Nairobi Declaration adopted at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), the leaders also agreed to promote investment in infrastructure that leads to job creation in the fast-growing region.

The sixth TICAD, convened in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, was held outside Japan for the first time, as Tokyo seeks to strengthen its economic and political presence in the continent amid China’s increasing influence.

In the declaration, the leaders said they will seek to maintain maritime order based on rules, and strengthen security and safety at sea by international and regional cooperation in accordance with international law.

The reference to maritime security comes as tensions remain high in the South China and East China seas amid China’s growing assertiveness. Japan has repeatedly called for the rule of law and opposed the use of force or coercion in maintaining maritime security.

The declaration also reconfirmed efforts to reform the U.N. Security Council, currently comprising five permanent veto-wielding members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — and 10 elected members that serve two-year terms.

Africa is vital for Japan in its bid to become a permanent member of the Security Council. There are 54 countries on the continent, making up a large voting bloc among the world body’s 193 members.

As for investment in infrastructure, Japan hopes to distinguish its aid in the region from that of China through the promotion of “quality infrastructure,” Japanese officials said.

In the discussions at TICAD, Abe called on his African counterparts to take measures to create a favorable business environment in terms of safety and legal matters so that Japanese investments in the region can be promoted.

Abe was accompanied by around 200 officials from more than 70 Japanese companies during his trip to Nairobi, the first official visit by a Japanese prime minister in 15 years.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country’s most influential business lobby also known as Keidanren, also took part.

Noting that Africa faces challenges such as terrorism, infectious diseases and falling commodities prices, the Japanese and African leaders also vowed in the Nairobi Declaration to make efforts to create jobs for young people and women, promote structural reforms to diversify industries and enhance health care systems to improve the quality of life.