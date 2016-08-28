Japan airports may be able to add duty-free shops for arriving passengers

The transport ministry will recommend opening duty-free shops for people arriving on international flights, in its tax system reform requests for fiscal 2017, sources said.

The ministry has received requests for this from the operators of Sendai International Airport in Miyagi Prefecture, which was privatized in July, and Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

Currently, duty-free products can be sold only in the departure areas of international airports and on airplanes.

Duty-free shops in airport immigration areas have not been permitted as it was judged unfair if only people returning from foreign trips can buy products for use in Japan free of duties.

But after years of declining airfares and amid the entry of budget carriers into Japan, more people are now able to fly.

The ministry judged that overseas travel has become so common that duty-free shops in immigration areas would no longer cause a sense of unfairness among the public, according to the sources.

The ministry is also lured by the promise of additional spending, the sources said.

Sendai International Airport Co. has operated its runways and passenger facilities in an integrated manner since the July privatization of the airport. It aims to increase earnings by boosting sales of products at the terminal building and reduce landing fees to encourage airlines to use the airport.

The operator hopes duty-free shops in the immigration area will boost overall sales.