Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes

Hopes were fading Saturday of finding more survivors under the rubble of central Italy’s devastating earthquake.

The first funerals for victims were held Friday as the country prepared for an emotionally charged day of mourning.

Flags were to fly at half-staff across the country on Saturday in respect for the victims of Wednesday’s disaster, which killed at least 281 and left 388 hospitalized with injuries, according to an updated official toll.

The Civil Protection Agency’s emergency unit said no new survivors had been found Friday in the mountain villages hit hardest by the pre-dawn quake.

No one has been pulled alive from the piles of collapsed masonry since Wednesday evening.

“We will go on searching and digging until we are certain there is no one left,” said Luigi D’Angelo, a Civil Protection officer working in the town of Amatrice, where the death toll stands at 221.

Forestry police officer Valerio Checchi said he expected rescuers to shortly start using mechanical diggers to move debris — a sign that virtually all hope of finding survivors has gone.

“We will still use thermal devices that can detect the presence of human bodies,” said Checchi.

At least eight foreigners were among the dead, according to updates from foreign ministries. Britain’s Foreign Office on Friday confirmed that a British couple in their 50s had been killed in the quake as well as a 14-year-old boy. Romania said two of its citizens who were living in Italy had died. Spain, Canada and El Salvador each said one of their citizens had perished.

As powerful aftershocks closed winding mountain roads and made life dangerous for more than 4,000 professionals and volunteers engaged in the rescue effort, survivors voiced dazed bewilderment over the scale of the disaster that struck their sleepy communities.

“I have been through earthquakes before, but this was not a quake, it was an apocalypse,” said Anacleto Perotti, 66.

This resident of the tiny hamlet of St. Lorenzo Flaviano has gone back to his house, which survived the quake. But he is sleeping in an armchair.

“It is too scary in bed. After a quake comes fear — depression takes you over from the inside.”

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has declared a state of emergency for the regions affected by Wednesday’s quake, which occurred in an area that straddles the regions of Umbria, Lazio and Marche.

Renzi also released an initial tranche of €50 million ($56 million) in emergency aid.

The first funerals took place in Pomezia, south of Rome, home of six of the victims, including an 8-year-old boy.

Renzi and President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday were to attend a funeral service in the city of Ascoli-Piceno for some of the 46 people who died in the mountain villages of Arquata del Tronto and Pescara del Tronto. The youngest local victim was 3 or 4, the oldest in her 90s.

Over 2,000 people who spent the night in hastily erected tented villages were shaken by a magnitude-4.8 aftershock just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

More than 900 aftershocks have rattled the region since Wednesday’s quake, which had a magnitude of 6.0 to 6.2 and triggered the collapse of hundreds of old buildings across dozens of tiny communities playing host to far more people than usual because of the summer holidays.

Many of the survivors, who are now living in tents, were carrying plastic bags containing the few possessions they grabbed before fleeing their homes: clothes, ID documents, phones and wallets.

Quake experts estimate that the cost of the short-term rescue effort and longer-term reconstruction could exceed €1 billion ($1.13 billion).

There are also fears of a negative effect on the already-stagnating Italian economy, with tourism — which accounts for 4 percent of GDP — certain to take a hit.

Analysts noted, however, that the disaster could help Renzi get clearance for reconstruction spending to be excluded from EU calculations of the country’s compliance with budget rules.

Renzi’s government and local authorities are now facing questions as to why there were so many deaths in a sparsely populated area so soon after a 2009 earthquake in the nearby city of L’Aquila left 300 people dead.

That disaster, just 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the south, underscored the region’s vulnerability to seismic events — but preparations for a fresh quake have been exposed as inadequate.

“Italy should have a plan that is not just limited to the management of emergency situations,” Renzi said.

He said that reinforcing centuries-old buildings would be difficult but that more could be done.