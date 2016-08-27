Abe to call for permanent U.N. Security Council seat for an African country

At an international meeting in Nairobi on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to support a call for giving a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council to an African country.

In the speech at the start of the two-day summit of the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI), Abe was to pledge joint efforts by Japan’s public and private sectors to assist stable regional development.

Abe was to say that holding the first TICAD meeting in Africa marks the beginning of a new page. The TICAD meeting is being jointly sponsored by Japan, the United Nations and other organizations.

Abe was to say that Japan bears responsibility for making Africa a place respecting freedom, the rule of law and the market economy as well as keeping it free from force and threats, apparently highlighting Japan’s differences from China, which is also promoting African development.

He also was to stress that Japan wants to work with Africa to make the sea between Asia and Africa a peaceful ocean governed by rules, warning against China’s growing maritime assertiveness.

Abe was to unveil concrete steps to help African countries address a series of problems, including slumping commodities prices, a spread of infectious diseases such as Ebola and terrorist attacks by Islamic extremists.

He also was to pledge support for Japanese companies expanding into Africa. He is being accompanied by a large delegation of officials from some 80 Japanese companies and organizations.

He also was to unveil a plan to set up a public-private forum to promote economic cooperation with Africa.