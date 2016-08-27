Mitsubishi Regional Jet leaves for test flights in U.S. but soon returns due to defect

A new passenger jet being developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. left Nagoya for the United States on Saturday for flight tests but soon returned to the airport due to defects in the air-conditioning system, the company said.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has been mired in a series of development delays, left Nagoya at around 11:50 a.m. for its first stop in Hokkaido but returned an hour later.

The aircraft had been expected to arrive at Grant County International Airport in Washington state on Monday following refueling stops in Russia and Alaska, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

A total of 2,500 hours of flight tests are required for the MRJ to obtain safety certification. The company plans to conduct most of the flights in the United States, as Grant County is known for sunny days throughout the year.

The development of the MRJ, Japan’s first domestically produced jet, has suffered delays due to changes in the design, manufacturing process and parts.

The jetliner for short- to medium-haul flights made its maiden flight last November in Japan. But the first delivery to ANA Holdings Inc. has been pushed back by around a year until mid-2018.