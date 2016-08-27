Japan Post Bank to introduce 16-language ATMs

Japan Post Bank plans to introduce automated teller machines that can conduct transactions in 16 different languages starting in January to meet demand from international visitors ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Jiji Press learned Saturday.

ATMs that display instructions in such a large number of languages are unprecedented in the Japanese banking industry.

Seven Bank provides ATMs that can handle 12 languages, which are currently the most versatile in terms of language capability.

The Japan Post Bank ATMs will offer services in Japanese, English, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, Thai, Malay, Filipino, Indonesian, Vietnamese, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian and Arabic, according to sources.

Japan Post Bank plans to start replacing about 500 ATMs installed in convenience stores belonging to FamilyMart Co., a business partner, with the 16-language ATMs in stages from next January.

“Convenience stores are frequented by foreigners as well,” a Japan Post Bank official said. “So we hope to make (the convenience store ATMs) more convenient for them.”

Japan Post Bank has a total of some 27,000 ATMs throughout the country. Most are located in post offices belonging to Japan Post Co., also a unit of Japan Post Holdings Co. The bank has not decided whether to replace the post office ATMs.