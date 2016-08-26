In ruling expected to set precedent, top French court suspends ban on burkini swimsuits

France’s highest administrative court Friday suspended a ban on the Islamic burkini swimsuit introduced in a French Riviera town after it was challenged by rights groups.

In a judgment expected to set a precedent, the State Council ruled that local authorities can only restrict individual liberties if there is a “proven risk” to public order.

The case before the court concerned the Riviera resort of Villeneuve-Loubet, one of around 30 towns which have passed burkini bans.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith hailed the ruling as “a victory for common sense.”

Police have fined Muslim women for wearing burkinis on beaches in towns including in the renowned Riviera resorts of Nice and Cannes.

At a hearing Thursday, lawyers for the rights groups argued that the bans are feeding fear and infringe on basic freedoms.

Mayors who have banned burkinis cite concern about public order after deadly Islamic extremist attacks this summer, and many officials argue that burkinis oppress women. The swimsuits cover the head, torso and limbs.

The bans have divided France’s government and society and drawn anger abroad, especially after images circulated online showing French police appearing to force one Muslim woman to take off her tunic.

The legal challenge focused on the ban in the town of Villeneuve-Loubet on the French Riviera, but the council’s ruling will be binding for all the 30 or so towns that have banned the burkini.

Critics say the bans are feeding a racist political agenda as campaigning for next year’s French presidential elections kicks off.

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who announced this week he’s seeking the conservative nomination for the 2017 race, said at a rally Thursday night in southern France that he wants a law banning the burkini “on the entire territory of the republic.”