LDP may scrap upper age limit for some Lower House candidates

Graying Japan may get even more elderly friendly — at least for some of its aging politicians.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering scrapping its age limit on candidates vying for Lower House proportional representation seats, sources said Thursday.

The party currently requires these candidates to be no older than 72.

The LDP’s Headquarters for Party and Political System Reform Implementation, chaired by LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura, will review the rule starting this autumn, the sources said.

The task force will consider a number of options, including scrapping the rule. The LDP hopes to reach a decision on the mater as early as this year, the sources added.

But proposals to eliminate the age rule are likely to face cries of hypocrisy in the face of the government’s own push to reinvigorate the economy by “creating a society where all 100 million citizens can play active roles.”

One LDP member, a former Cabinet minister who did not give his name, said any age limit runs counter to this policy.

The age limit, introduced in 2000, was meant to clear a path for younger candidates in a party that had long embraced a seniority-based structure, leaving it with many aging lawmakers with numerous election wins under their belt.

Former prime ministers were initially exempt from the rule, but the LDP made no exceptions to the rule in the 2003 Lower House election, forcing former Prime Ministers Yasuhiro Nakasone and Kiichi Miyazawa to retire from politics.

However, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the current LDP President, has been encouraging companies to make better use of elderly workers in the labor force. The government’s social revitalization action plan, adopted this year, included steps to lay the groundwork for companies to raise the retirement age.

One LDP lawmaker who is over 70 said the age-limit rule prevents the elderly from actively participating in society and “should be scrapped.”

Still, there are concerns among LDP members that lifting the age-limit rule could alienate younger and nonaffiliated voters.