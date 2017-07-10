Let’s discuss the new Starbucks coffee shop in Kyoto

This week’s featured article

Kyodo

Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto has many attractions to offer for tourists, from its historic sites to scenic landscapes, and it is now adding a new one to its list — the world’s first Starbucks coffee shop with tatami rooms.

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd., the Japanese arm of U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Coffee Co., was set to open a new coffee shop June 30 that it touts as its first in the world to have tatami floors in a Japanese-style house.

Starbucks Coffee Japan said a two-story Japanese home built more than 100 years ago will be used for the shop, and it will be located near the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kiyomizu Temple, a popular tourist destination.

The second floor will feature three rooms with tatami, or straw matting, traditionally used as a floor covering in Japanese homes, the Tokyo-based company said.

The shop will face Ninenzaka, one of the popular streets leading from Kiyomizu Temple to Kodaiji Temple, which is lined with traditional shops.

The house was used until 2005 and previously hosted traditional entertainers such as geisha.

Starbucks Coffee Japan said it will not allow people to form lines in front of the shop and will also restrict the number of customers during peak hours to avoid disrupting the quiet atmosphere in the area.

First published in The Japan Times on June 28.

Warm up

One-minute chat about coffee.

Game

Collect words related to cafes, e.g., relax, coffee, meeting.

New words

1) site: location, place, e.g., “They visited the construction site of their new office building.”

2) scenic: providing beautiful views of natural scenery, e.g., “The town is known for its scenic rice fields.”

3) tout: to promote, e.g., “The shop is touted as the first of its kind in Japan.”

4) disrupt: disturb, e.g., “The loud noise from outside disrupted my sleep.”

Guess the headline

World’s first Starbucks coffee shop with

t_ _ _ _ _ rooms to open in K_ _ _ _

Questions

1) What is new about the coffee shop mentioned in the article?

2) How was the building originally used?

3) Where is the new shop and what is nearby?

4) What are some of the special restrictions set by Starbucks, and what are the reasons for them?

Let’s discuss the article

1) How often do you go to cafes?

2) What are your thoughts on this new Starbucks shop?

3) If you were to manage an interesting cafe, how would you make it special?

4) Which do you prefer, a cafe with comfortable chairs and sofas or tatami floors and zabuton cushions?

Reference

カフェに行く人の中には、コーヒーや紅茶を楽しむ以上に雰囲気を楽しむことを目的としている人も多いのではないでしょうか。 外装や内装をおしゃれに、フォトジェニックにとこだわるカフェもありますが、大規模チェーン店であるスターバックスもその雰囲気に趣向を凝らした新店舗をオープンした そうです。

話題になりそうですが、世界遺産のすぐ近くという立地ゆえ人が殺到する状況はあまり 望まれなさそうです。

どのようなありかたが望ましいのか、朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。