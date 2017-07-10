Introducing the pattern Xぶり

Sannen-buri-desu-ne. (It’s been three years since we last met, hasn’t it?)

Situation 1: Mr. Mita’s old colleague Mr. Simon visits him from the Singapore branch.

三田： サイモンくん、よく来てくれたね！ 3年ぶりだね！

サイモン： やあ、三田くん、あいかわらず元気そうだね。

Mita: Saimon-kun, yoku kite-kureta-ne! Sannen-buri-da-ne!

Saimon: Yā, Mita-kun, aikawarazu genki-sō-da-ne.

Mita: Great to see you again, Simon! It’s been three years since we last met, hasn’t it?

Simon: Hi, Mita, you’re looking well, as always.

Today we’ll introduce the pattern Xぶり and its two usages. In the first usage, ぶり is a suffix and X is a number with a counter that expresses a period of time, as in 10年 (じゅうねん, 10 years) or 5ヵ月 (ごかげつ, five months). X can also be a noun that expresses a time period, as in 半年 (はんとし, half a year) or しばらく (for a while). Xぶり shows the length of time that passed since the same thing last happened, as in Mr. Mita’s 3年ぶり above.

Situation 2: Mr. Shiba’s youngest sister, Rumi, who recently graduated from university in the United States, visits him for the first time in four years.

芝： るみ、久しぶり！ しばらく見ないうちに、ずいぶん 女っぷりが上がったじゃないか。

るみ： いやだ、兄さんたら！ 私だからいいけど、そんなこと会社の女性に言ったら、セクハラよ！

Shiba: Rumi, hisashiburi! Shibaraku minai uchi-ni, zuibun onnappuri-ga agatta-ja nai-ka.

Rumi: Iyada, niisan-tara! Watashi-dakara ii-kedo, sonna koto kaisha-no josei-ni ittara, sekuhara-yo!

Shiba: Rumi, long time no see! I haven’t seen you in so long, you look really womanly.

Rumi: Oh no, bro! It’s OK with me, but if you said that to the women in your office, it’d be sexual harassment!

久(ひさ)しぶり (after a long absence) is a set phrase where Xぶり works in the same way as above. In the second pattern, X can also be a noun or a verb in pre-masu form (masu-form without ます) that expresses a state of or outlook for something. This pattern tends to be used when admiring someone’s manner or looks, and to emphasize casualness, ぶり can be changed to っぷり, as in Mr. Shiba’s 女っぷり. Examples: いい飲(の)みっぷりだね (You certainly can hold your liquor); 「彼(かれ)の仕事(しごと)ぶりはどうですか」「まじめで、評判(ひょうばん)もいいですよ」 (“How’s he doing with his work?” “He’s a hard worker with a good reputation”).

Bonus Dialogue: Mr. Okubo comes home from a high school reunion. It has been 10 years since he last visited his school.

夫： 10年(じゅうねん)ぶりに訪(たず)ねた母校(ぼこう)は、すっかり新(あたら)しくなっていて、びっくりしたよ。それに、10年ぶりに会(あ)った同級生(どうきゅうせい)は、だれだかわからなかったのもいたなあ。

妻： 太(ふと)ったり、髪(かみ)がうすくなったり？

夫： うん。まあ、人(ひと)のことは言(い)えないけどな。二次会(にじかい)は、同級生の松田(まつだ)の店 (みせ)でやったんだけど、社長(しゃちょう)自(みずか)ら焼き鳥(やきとり)を焼(や)いてくれて…。それに、彼(かれ)の奥(おく)さんも同級生だったから、いっぱいサービスしてくれて…。夫婦(ふうふ)ですばらしい働(はたら)きぶりだった。

妻： その奥さんが、クラスのマドンナで、あなたが憧 (あこが)れていた人ね。交際(こうさい)を申(もう)し込(こ)んで、ことわられたのよね？

夫： あれっ、その話(はなし)、いつしたっけ？

妻： 今(いま)よ。やっぱり、そうなのね。

夫： 誘導(ゆうどう)尋問(じんもん)か、まいったなあ。 女(おんな)のカンは鋭(するど)いなあ。

Husband: I visited my high school for the first time in 10 years and was surprised to find everything had been spruced up! And I couldn’t recognize some of my old classmates I hadn’t seen for 10 years.

Wife: They’d gained weight and gone bald?

Husband: Yeah. Not that I’m an exception. We continued the party at Matsuda’s restaurant — he’s another of our classmates. The owner himself cooked yakitori for us. And his wife was also a classmate so they gave us lots of good deals. The husband and wife looked like they were doing a great job.

Wife: The wife used to be the most popular in class and you worshipped her, didn’t you? You asked her out but she refused, right?

Husband: Oops, when did I tell you that?

Wife: Just now. I knew it!

Husband: That was a leading question! You got me there. Never underestimate a woman’s intuition.