Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor, to be engaged

秋篠宮家の長女眞子さま（25）が、国際基督教大（ICU）時代の同級生だった小室圭さん（25）と婚約されることが５月16日、分かった。宮内庁の山本信一郎長官が明らかにした。 一橋大大学院に通う小室さんは、東京都内の法律事務所にも勤めている。

天皇陛下にとって眞子さまは初孫で、山本 長官は「天皇、皇后両陛下のお耳にも入っている」と説明。 4人いる孫の中でも初めての婚約で、結婚となれば、皇室の慶事は2014年10月の 高円宮家の次女千家典子さん（28）以来となる。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

秋篠宮家 (あきしののみやけ） Akishino family

長女 (ちょうじょ) eldest daughter

眞子 (まこ) Mako

国際基督教大 (こくさいきりすときょうだい）International Christian University

時代 (じだい) era, time

同級生 (どうきゅうせい) classmate

小室圭 (こむろけい) Kei Komuro

婚約される (こんやくされる) will be engaged

5月16日 (ごがつじゅうろくにち) May 16

分かった (わかった) it was found

宮内庁 (くないちょう) Imperial Household Agency

山本信一郎長官 (やまもとしんいちろうちょう かん) chief Shinichiro Yamamoto

明らかにした (あきらかにした) revealed

一橋大大学院 Hitotsubashi University’s graduate school

通う (かよう) attend

東京都内 (とうきょうとない) in Tokyo

法律事務所 (ほうりつじむしょ) law firm

勤めている (つとめている) work

天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) Emperor (Akihito)

初孫 (はつまご) first grandchild

皇后 (こうごう) Empress (Michiko)

両陛下 (りょうへいか) Their Majesties

お耳にも入っている (おみみにもはいっている) have been informed too

説明 (せつめい) explain

中でも (なかでも) among

初めて (はじめて) first

結婚 (けっこん) marriage

皇室 (こうしつ) royal family

慶事 (けいじ) auspicious occasion

2014年10月(にせんじゅうよねんじゅうがつ) October 2014

高円宮家 (たかまどのみやけ)

Takamado family

次女 (じじょ) second daughter

千家典子 (せんげのりこ) Noriko Senge (former Pricess Noriko)

以来 (いらい) since

Quick questions

1) 眞子さまと小室圭さんにはどんな共通点がありますか。

2) 小室さんは現在何をしていますか。

3) 天皇、皇后両陛下に孫は何人いますか。

4) 皇室で一番最近結婚したのは誰ですか。

Translation

Princess Mako, 25, the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, is set to become engaged to Mr. Kei Komuro, a former classmate at International Christian University, media reported May 16. The news was revealed by Imperial Household Agency chief Shinichiro Yamamoto.

Mr. Komuro is a graduate student at Hitotsubashi University and also works at a law firm in Tokyo.

Princess Mako is the first grandchild of Emperor Akihito and “both the Emperor and Empress have been informed,” Yamamoto explained.

It will be the first engagement among their four grandchildren. The last marriage of a Japanese princess took place in October 2014 when Noriko Senge, 28, the second daughter of the late Prince Takamado, tied the knot.

Answers

1) What do Princess Mako and Mr. Kei Komuro have in common?

同じ大学の同級生で年齢も同じ。 They went to the same university and are former classmates. They’re the same age.

2) What does Mr. Komuro currently do?

一橋大大学院に通う大学院生で都内の法律事務所にも務めている。 He is a graduate student at Hitotsubashi University and also works at a law firm in Tokyo.

3) How many grandchildren do Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have?

4人。 Four.

4) Who in the royal family got married most recently?

高円宮家の次女千家典子さん。 Noriko Senge, the second daughter of Prince Takamado.