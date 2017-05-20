Garrett Popcorn’s Stripes & Stars: Sweet patriotism in a tin

A few years ago, Garrett Popcorn in Harajuku boasted one of the longer lines in that ever-trendy neighborhood. Yet walking by it recently there was barely any wait to get a bag or tin of the Chicago-born snack.

Which means those unwilling to waste upwards of an hour for popcorn can finally sample it. Garrett’s has rolled out a new variety with the title “Stripes & Stars,” referring primarily to the red, white and blue packaging. The flavors are a mix of caramel and berry, and it comes in a small serving (¥580) and the patriotic tin (¥1,130), both available until June 28.

The combination verges on too sweet. The original Garrett mix — caramel and cheese popcorn — works because the sugar rush of the former is balanced out by the savoriness of the latter. With this limited-edition offering, the mixed berry half leans toward the sugary side too. That doesn’t make this a no-go, as both taste quite good, but you do have to be in a very specific mood, and ready to have your teeth hurting for a few hours after.