Menu offers opportunity to meet the meat

The “Meet Meat Promotion,” which runs through May 31 at The Tokyo Station Hotel, is part of an ongoing dinner promotion under the concept of “sharing and enjoying meat dishes.”

Executive chef Masahiro Ishihara shows off his culinary talents at Bar & Cafe Camellia, with specialties including the 800-gram Japanese black rib roast steak and succulent grilled chicken wings.

The umami is deliciously retained in the top-quality rib roast steak through careful baking, leaving the steak crispy outside and decadently juicy inside. Guests are welcome to choose from a variety of condiments to suit the meat to their tastes. The chicken wings are slowly cooked with herbs to create a wonderful aromatic experience in addition to a flavorful one.

The promotion is available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (last order), and the generous portions can be shared among three or four people. The rib roast steak that serves four is priced from ¥11,800, while chicken wings are ¥5,800 (tax included, service charge excluded).

The second leg of the promotion will start from June 2 and introduce dishes made with crocodile meat, which is known for being high in protein and low in calories.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-5220-1111 or visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp.

Twinkling fireflies enchant the night

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is offering dining and accommodation plans through July 2 to coincide with firefly season.

Among the various plans is a buffet offered in the banquet hall that gives guests an opportunity to watch fireflies in the garden after dining. Priced at ¥9,800 from Monday through Thursday and ¥10,500 from Friday to Sunday for adults, the buffet includes long-standing favorites such as abalone, roast beef, sushi and salads, as well as free-flowing beverages.

The second plan is available at the Il Teatro Italian restaurant, where lunch and dinner courses reminiscent of the glitter of fireflies are on offer. Menu favorites include handmade pasta wrapped in a Parmesan cream espuma, as well as a domed dessert that looks like a firefly.

A Japanese course that includes simmered pumpkin that looks like the glow of fireflies is on offer in a quiet grove in the garden at Japanese restaurant Mokushundo. The course menu is available for ¥5,500 (tax included, service fee excluded).

Last but not least is the “Private Firefly Night Stay,” priced from ¥39,000 per person (tax and service charge included) with breakfast, a glass of Champagne, a spa coupon and use of the private bar. The best part is that the garden, which normally closes at 11 p.m., will be open 30 minutes longer for those guests to enjoy the fireflies.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is 10 minutes from Edogawabashi Station. For more information, call 03-3943-1111 or visit https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp.

In pursuit of healthiness and good taste

You don’t need to give up good taste when you go healthy. Good Life Factory is a salad restaurant newly opened in Tokyo’s Minami-Aoyama district. Pursuing the concept of “farm to table,” the restaurant uses ingredients that are not only fresh, but also safe and traceable, offering truly tasty and nutritious meals.

Eight kinds of signature salads are pre-made with recommended dressings. Each one offers a good balance of ingredients and comes with a unique theme. For example, the Power Charge salad consists of grass-fed beef, avocado, curry-pickled cauliflower, mushrooms and Grana Padano cheese with Mexican salsa dressing. The Herb Relax salad features fresh herbs combined with steamed chicken, feta cheese and other vegetables.

Besides the signature salads, custom salads can be made by choosing four additional vegetables out of 20 on offer and one of nine dressings to go on top of one of their base salads. The three kinds of base salads are greens, green plus quinoa and enzyme brown rice. The dressings include basil, apple and ginger and pickled plum, while toppings include pumpkin, beets, mixed beans and avocado.

Customers can enjoy watching the process of their own salads being created at the open counter kitchen. The signature salads are priced between ¥980 and ¥1,820, and customized salads start at ¥980 (all prices exclude tax). The salads are also available for delivery.

Good Life Factory is 13 minutes from Hiroo and Omotesando stations. For more information, call 03-6805-0240 or visit http://goodlifefactory.jp.