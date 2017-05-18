ADB meeting attendees take in history via ukiyo-e

The Bank of Yokohama Ltd. held a reception showcasing an ukiyo-e collection, including a painting of Katsushika Hokusai’s series of “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji,” at the Yokohama Museum of Art in Yokohama’s Nishi Ward, on May 6.

The reception was held to welcome foreign attendees of the 50th Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meeting, which took place at Pacifico Yokohama, about a minute from the museum, from May 4 to 7. The bank was one of the participants in the exhibition part of the ADB events.

Several hundreds of guests enjoyed the hospitality of the bank at the networking and social event.

In a greeting to the attendees, Fumio Saito, director of the Kawasaki Isago no Sato Museum, which was the provider of the ukiyo-e collection, said in a pamphlet, “To welcome you to this event, we are exhibiting ukiyo-e from the Edo Period to the early modern period selected from my collection.”

“We hope you will enjoy these images that include depictions of Yokohama Port, which opened 158 years ago, and those of old Yokohama from 80 years ago,” Saito, who is also the chairman of the Kanagawa Tourist Association, added.

Twenty-eight ukiyo-e were on display. Most of them showed scenes of Yokohama in the late Edo Period and Meiji Era.

Yokohama was one of the first Japanese ports to open to the world and thus one of the most modern and westernized cities in Japan at the time.

The titles of the ukiyo-e include “Counter at foreigners’ trading house,” “American couple on shore watching a ship returning,” “Foreign ships entering port” and “Foreign trading house and Catholic church.”

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division