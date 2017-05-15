Kumamoto ‘baby hatch’ accepted 125 babies in 9 years since launch

Sample newspaper article

親が育てられない赤ちゃんを匿名で預け入れる国内唯一の施設「こうのとりのゆりかご」（赤ちゃんポスト）は４月10日、運用開始から10年となる。構想段階から賛否をめぐる論争が続く中、2015年度までの9年間に125人の命が託された。

設置主体の慈恵病院（熊本市）の蓮田太二理事長は9日午後、市内で記者会見し「（妊娠・出産を）人に知られたくない人に、安心して赤ちゃんを預けてもらいたいと思って始めた。赤ちゃんの命を守るという点で役目を果たせた」と述べた。 (KYODO)

親 (おや） parent

育てられない (そだてられない) can’t bring up

赤ちゃん (あかちゃん) baby

匿名で (とくめいで) under anonymity

預け入れる (あずけいれる) entrust, leave

国内唯一 (こくないゆいいつ) only one nationwide

施設 (しせつ) facility

こうのとり stork

ゆりかご cradle

4月10日 (しがつとうか) April 10

運用 (うんよう） operation

開始 (かいし) start

10年 (じゅうねん) 10 years

構想段階 (こうそうだんかい) planning stage

賛否 (さんぴ) approval and disapproval, for and against

めぐる concerning

論争 (ろんそう) debate

続く (つづく) continue

中 (なか) amid

2015年度 (にせんじゅうごねんど) fiscal 2015

9年間 (きゅうねんかん) nine-year period

125人 (ひゃくにじゅうごにん) 125 people

命 (いのち) life

託された (たくされた) was entrusted

設置主体 (せっちしゅたい) establishing body

慈恵病院 (じけいびょういん) Jikei Hospital

熊本市 (くまもとし) Kumamoto City

蓮田太二理事長 (はすだたいじりじちょう) President Taiji Hasuda

9日午後 (ここのかごご) on the afternoon of April 9

市内 (しない) in the city

記者会見し (きしゃかいけんし) held a press conference

妊娠 (にんしん) pregnancy

出産 (しゅっさん) delivery, child birth

人 (ひと) people

知られたくない (しられたくない) don’t want to be known

安心して (あんしんして) feel safe to

もらいたい want

思って (おもって) thought

始めた (はじめた) started

という点で (というてんで) in terms of

役目 (やくめ) role

果たせた (はたせた) was able to

述べた (のべた) said

1) 日本には「こうのとりのゆりかご」のような施設はほかにいくつありますか。

2) 赤ちゃんポストを設置したのはどんな機関ですか。

3) 慈恵病院の理事長は、施設を始めた理由を記者会見でどう説明しましたか。

“Konotori no yurikago” (the baby hatch) — the nation’s only facility where parents unable to raise their babies can anonymously leave them — will mark its 10th anniversary since it started operating on April 10. Since its planning stage, there have been disputes between those for and against the facility, but in the nine years up to March 2014 (fiscal 2015) the lives of 125 babies had been entrusted to the service.

President Taiji Hasuda of the Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto, which set up the hatch, held a press conference in the city on the afternoon of April 9. “We began (this facility) to allow people who do not want their (pregnancy and delivery) to be known to feel safe in entrusting their babies to us. We have managed to fulfill our role in protecting the lives of babies,” he said.

1) How many other facilities like the “Konotori no yurikgo” are there in Japan?

ほかにはない。国内唯一なので。 None. It’s the only one in the country.

2) What sort of institution set up the “baby hatch”?

熊本の慈恵病院。 Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto.

3) How did the president of Jikei Hospital explain the reasons behind establishing the facility?

人に妊娠や出産を知られたくない人たちに安心して赤ちゃんを預けてもらいたいと思って始めたと述べた。 He said he started the facility so people who didn’t want their pregnancy and delivery to be known could feel safe in entrusting their babies there.