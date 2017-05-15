Introducing the verb ‘kamau’

Kare-wa kiru mono-ni kamawanai-kara. (He doesn’t care about his clothes.)

Situation 1: Ms. Tamachi is chatting with her colleague Ms. Gray about Mr. Omori’s appearance.

田町： 大森さんのネクタイ、ちょっとスーツに合っていないね。

グレイ： 大森さんは着るものにかまわないから。でも、仕事はきちんとやってくれるよ。

Tamachi: Ōmori-san-no nekutai, chotto sūtsu-ni atte-inai-ne.

Gurei: Ōmori-san-wa kiru-mono-ni kamawanai-kara. Demo, shigoto-wa kichin-to yatte-kureru-yo.

Tamachi: Mr. Omori’s tie doesn’t go with his jacket.

Gray: He doesn’t care about his appearance. But he does get his work done.

Today we’ll introduce the proper use of the verb かまう, which means “to take care of” or “to mind” and is mainly used in the negative form かまわない. Example: きょう、何時(なんじ)でも かまわないから、連絡(れんらく)をくださいね (Please contact me today, whenever). おかまいなく is an idiom, meaning “Please don’t trouble yourself,” used to respond to a host’s hospitality, though the speaker usually accepts the offer. Example: 「コーヒー でよろしいですか」「あ、どうぞおかまいなく。すぐ失礼(しつれい)しますから」(“Can I offer you a cup of coffee?” “Oh, please don’t trouble yourself. I’m leaving shortly.”). Another expression, なりふり かまわず, means to do something with no regard for keeping up appearances. (Check Ms. Ogawa’s remark in the Bonus Dialogue.) かまう can also mean “to tease,” as here: 猫(ねこ)に かまっていると、そのうち引(ひ)っかかれるよ (Keep teasing the cat and you’re going to get scratched).

Situation 2: Mr. Tian asks his colleague Ms. Shiba about a pen.

ティエン： すみません、このペン、使ってもかまいませんか。

芝： あ、かまいませんよ。どうぞ。

Tian: Sumimasen, kono pen, tsukatte-mo kamaimasen-ka?

Shiba: A, kamaimasen-yo. Dōzo.

Tian: Sorry, do you mind if I use this pen?

Shiba: Not at all. Please go ahead.

Verb (te-form) +も+かまわない shows permission and is similar in meaning to verb (te-form) +もいい. Example: このコンサートにはお子(こ)さんを連(つ)れてきてもかまいません (You can bring your kids to this concert). However, verb (te-form) + もかまわない expresses the speaker’s rather passive permission. When declining to give permission, the respondent will not use かまいます・かまう, but reply indirectly giving the reason, as in: すみません、今(いま)、使(つか)っているので (Sorry, I’m using it).

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Ogawa visits her friend Ms. Gray’s house.

グレイ： コーヒーと紅茶(こうちゃ)、どっちがいい？ あ、それともビールがいい？

小川： あ、どうぞおかまいなく。

グレイ： そんなよそよそしいこと言(い)わないで。きょうはゆっくり話(はなし)を聞(き)くから。遅(おそ)くまでいてもかまわないよ。

小川： そう、じゃ、ビールがいいな。…いただきます。 わあ、おいしそう。…実(じつ)はね、私(わたし)、 課長(かちょう)に企画(きかく)を２(ふた)つ持(も)っていって見(み)せたんだけど、課長はどっちでもかまわないって言(い)うの。私が２週間(にしゅうかん) ぐらい、なりふりかまわずがんばって完成(かんせい) させたのに、ちゃんと検討(けんとう)しないのよ。 ひどくない？

グレイ： うん、それは、ひどいね。

小川： それに、もっとあるんだけど、…もう、いいの。私にはかまわないで。

グレイ： まあ、そんなに悲観的(ひかんてき)にならないで。[ひとりごと]ああ、失敗(しっぱい)した。小川さんは酒癖(さけぐせ)が悪(わる)い人(ひと)だった…。

Gray: Which would you like, coffee or tea? Or maybe you’d prefer beer?

Ogawa: Oh, please don’t mind me.

Gray: Don’t be so standoffish. Today I plan to sit down and hear whatever you have to say. Feel free to stay until late.

Ogawa: Really? Well in that case I’d like a beer. … Thanks. Oh, it looks good. … So the thing is, I came up with two projects and showed them to my boss, but he tells me he doesn’t mind which one I do. I worked so hard for two weeks to finish them, disregarding everything else, and he won’t even look at them properly. Isn’t that terrible?

Gray: Yeah, that’s bad.

Ogawa: And there’s more. … But oh, never mind. Don’t mind me.

Gray: Come on, don’t be so pessimistic. (To herself) Damn. I forgot she’s a bad drinker.