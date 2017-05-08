Hiroshima A-bomb museum east building reopens

Sample newspaper article

広島市の原爆資料館東館が4月26日、 リニューアルオープンした。原爆投下前後の街の様子を再現するCG映像の投影装置「ホワイトパノラマ」などを新設。東館の再開に伴い、耐震工事のため本館を閉館し、来年7月の全館オープンを目指す。

投影装置では、街が一瞬にして破壊される様子を直径5mの白い街の模型に約1分30秒、CG映像で投影。ほかにも34台のタッチパネルを設置し、日本語と英語で詳しい資料が見られる。

焦げた三輪車や、白血病のため12歳で亡くなった佐々木禎子さんが作った折り鶴など、従来の資料も展示する。オバマ前米大統領が昨年広島を訪問し、寄贈した折り鶴も飾っている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

広島市 (ひろしまし) Hiroshima City

原爆資料館 (げんばくしりょうかん) Peace Memorial Museum

東館 (ひがしかん) east building

原爆投下 (げんばくとうか) atomic bombing

前後 (ぜんご) before and after

街 (まち) town

様子 (ようす) atmosphere, condition

再現 (さいげん) re-create

映像 (えいぞう) image

投影装置 (とうえいそうち) projecton installation

新設 (しんせつ) newly installed

再開 (さいかい) re-opened

に伴い (ともない) along with

耐震工事 (たいしんこうじ) quake-resistance construction work

本館 (ほんかん) main building

閉館 (へいかん) close

来年 (らいねん) next year

全館 (ぜんかん) all buildings

目指す (めざす) aim

一瞬 (いっしゅん) moment

破壊 (はかい) ruin

直径 (ちょっけい) diameter

白い (しろい) white

模型 (もけい) model

約 1分30秒 (やくいっぷんさんじゅうびょう) about one minute 30 seconds

台 (だい) boards

日本語 (にほんご) Japanese

英語 (えいご) English

詳しい (くわしい) detailed

資料 (しりょう) documents, information

見られる (みられる) can view

焦げた (こげた) burned

三輪車 (さんりんしゃ) tricycle

白血病 (はっけつびょう) leukemia

12歳 (じゅうにさい) 12 years old

亡くなった (なくなった) passed away

佐々木禎子 (ささきさだこ) Sadako Sasaki

作った (つくった) made

折り鶴 (おりづる) paper cranes

従来 (じゅうらい) existing

展示 (てんじ) display

前米大統領 (ぜんべいだいとうりょう) former U.S. president

昨年 (さくねん) last year

訪問 (ほうもん) visit

寄贈 (きぞう) present, donate

飾っている (かざっている) is displayed

Quick questions

1) 原爆資料館東館にはどんな装置が新設されましたか。

2) 本館が閉館するのはなぜですか。

3) どんな折り鶴が展示されていますか。

Translation

The east building of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum reopened April 26 following renovations. A new projection installation called “White Panorama,” showing computer-generated images of the city before and after the atomic bombing, has been installed. As the east building re-opens, the main building will close for quake-resistance work, with the aim of re-opening of the entire building in July 2018.

In the installation, a 90-second video of CG images of how the city was instantly ruined is projected onto a 5-meter-wide white model of the city. There are also 34 touch panels with details in Japanese and English.

The building also displays conventional objects, including a burned tricyle and paper cranes made by Sadako Sasaki, who died at the age of 12 after fighting leukemia. Paper cranes presented by then-U.S. President Barack Obama during his visit to Hiroshima last year are also on display.

Answers

1) What sort of equipment has been newly installed in the east building of the Peace Memorial Museum?

原爆投下前後の街の様子を再現するCG映像の投影機「ホワイトパノラマ」や、34台のタッチパネル。

The “White Panorama,” which shows CG imagery of the city before and after the atomic bombings, and 34 touch panels.

2) Why will the main building close?

耐震工事のため。

Because of quake-resistance construction.

3) What sort of paper cranes are displayed?

佐々木禎子さんが作った折り鶴とオバマ米全大統領が寄贈した折り鶴。

Those made by Sadako Sasaki and those presented by former U.S. President Barack Obama.