Takazawa 180: These boxed lunches may be the best thing about Ginza Six

Tokyo’s newest major retail emporium, Ginza Six, opened on Ginza’s main thoroughfare last month with hype and hoopla to match its massive scale. It’s primarily a vehicle for luxury brands, offering plenty of sparkle but little in the way of atmosphere. Sadly, the same is largely true of its eating and drinking venues.

Of note is the latest from Aussie chef Luke Mangan. As at his operation in the Shin-Marunouchi Building, Salt Grill & Tapas Bar (03-6264-5402) offers plenty of good Antipodean wine to go with the steaks and small plates.

When it comes to liquid refreshment, any bar from self-styled “grand mixologist” Shuzo Nagumo is going to be worth your time. At Mixology Salon (03-6280-6622), expect to find many of the idiosyncratic drinks that have made his name, from blue cheese martinis and tom yum coolers to his classic foie gras vodka.

But the most pleasurable place to eat at G6 (as it’s known) is in the rooftop garden — with a superior take-out lunch box bought from Takazawa 180. This basement deli is run by chef Yoshiaki Takazawa, who’s a stickler for quality — so you know his tonkatsu pork, jambalaya chicken, croquettes and onigiri rice balls are going to be first-rate.

Ginza Six B2F, 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo; 03-6228-5935; bit.ly/2oU8VDN; open 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m; closest station: Ginza; lunch boxes from ¥1,200; smoking not permitted; major cards; Japanese menu; a little English spoken; Robbie Swinnerton blogs at www.tokyofoodfile.com.