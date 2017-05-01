Osaka launches formal bid to host 2025 World Expo

Sample newspaper article

2025年国際博覧会（万博）の大阪誘致に 向け、松井一郎府知事と誘致委員会の榊原定征会長（経団連会長）らが４月24日午後（日本時間同夜）、パリの博覧会国際事務局（BIE）でロセルタレス事務局長に面会し、 立候補表明文書を提出した。

昨年11月にパリが立候補しており、これで複数都市の立候補となる。今後、誘致合戦が本格化する。

開催地は18年11月、BIE総会での加盟国の 投票で決まる。立候補の締め切りは5月22日。他の都市が立候補を目指す動きもある。

万博は大阪市の人工島・夢洲を会場に、25年5～11月に計185日開催する計画。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

年 (ねん) year

国際博覧会 (こくさいはくらんかい) World Exposition

万博 (ばんぱく) Expo (abbreviation)

大阪 (おおさか) Osaka

誘致 (ゆうち） bid

に向け (にむけ） toward

松井一郎府知事 (まついいちろうふちじ）Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui

委員会 (いいんかい） committee

榊原定征会長 (さかきばらさだゆきかいちょう) Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara

経団連 (けいだんれん） Keidanren (Japan Business Federation)

4月24日(しがつにじゅうよっか) April 24

午後 (ごご) afternoon

日本時間同夜 (にほんじかんどうや） evening of the same day in Japan time

パリ (ぱり) Paris

博覧会国際事務局 (はくらんかいこくさいじむきょく) Bureau International des Expositions

ロセルタレス事務局長 (ろせるたれすじむきょくちょう) Secretary General Loscertales

面会 (めんかい) meet

立候補表明文書 (りっこうほひょうめいぶんしょ) application for a bid

提出 (ていしゅつ) submit

昨年 (さくねん) last year

11月 (じゅういちがつ) November

複数都市 (ふくすうとし) more than one city

今後 (こんご) from now on

誘致合戦 (ゆうちがっせん) bidding war

本格化する (ほんかくかする) get underway

開催地 (かいさいち) host

総会 (そうかい) general meeting

加盟国 (かめいこく) member nations

投票 (とうひょう) vote

決まる (きまる) will be decided

締め切り (しめきり) deadline

来月 (らいげつ) next month

他 (ほか) other

目指す (めざす) aim

動き (うごき) move

人工島 (じんこうしま) artificial island

夢洲 (ゆめしま) Yumeshima

会場 (かいじょう) venue

計 (けい) total of

開催 (かいさい) hold

計画 (けいかく) plan

Quick questions

1) 大阪の松井府知事は誰とパリに行き、現地で誰と会いましたか。

2) 大阪以外で万博に立候補している都市は どこですか。

3) 大阪が予定している万博会場はどこですか。

4) 立候補の締切はいつですか。

Translation

In a formal bid for Osaka to host the 2025 World Exposition (Expo), Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and others, including head of the bidding committee and Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara, met with (Vincente G.) Loscertales, secretary general of the Expo’s governing body Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), in Paris on the afternoon of April 24 to submit their application.

Paris presented its bid last November, meaning more than one city will be vying (for the city to host the Expo). The bidding war will now get into full swing.

The host city will be decided in November 2018 at a BIE general meeting by a vote of its member nations. The deadline for bidding applications is May 22. There have been moves by other cities to apply.

Osaka hopes to hold the Expo on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka over a period of 185 days between May and November 2025.

Answers

1) Who did Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui go to Paris with and who did he meet there?

誘致委員会の榊原定征会長と行き、博覧会国際事務のロセルタレス事務局長と面会した。

He went with chairman of the bidding committee Sadayuki Sakakibara and met Vincent G. Loscertales, the secretary general of BIE. 2) Apart from Osaka, which city has applied for the Expo?

パリ。 Paris.

3) Where is the planned venue for the Osaka Expo?

大阪市の人工島・夢洲。

On the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka.

4) When is the application deadline?

5月22日。

May 22.