Temperature rises to over 30 C in Takasaki

Sample newspaper article

東日本は4月18日、広い範囲で晴天となり、強い日差しが照りつけた。群馬県高崎市で 最高気温が30.6度に達し、沖縄・奄美以外では今年の全国初の真夏日になるなど、関東甲信の内陸部中心に6〜7月並みの陽気になった地域もあった。

気象庁によると、各地に大雨を降らせた日本海の低気圧に向かって、南の海上から暖かい空気が流れ込んだため、気温が上昇した。

全国の12都県で最高気温が25度を超える 夏日となり、平年より10度以上高くなった地点もあった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

東日本 (ひがしにほん, Higashi Nihon) East Japan

広い範囲 (ひろいはんい, hiroi han’i) vast area

晴天 (せいてん, seiten) clear sky

強い (つよい, tsuyoi) strong

日差し (ひざし, hizashi) sunshine

照りつけた (てりつけた, teritsuketa) glared down

群馬県高崎市 (ぐんまけんたかさきし, Gunma-ken Takasaki-shi) Gunma Prefecture, Takasaki City

最高気温 (さいこうきおん, saikō kion) highest temperature

度 (ど, do) degrees

達し (たっし, tasshi) reached

沖縄 (おきなわ) Okinawa

奄美 (あまみ) Amami

〜以外 (いがい, igai) other than 〜

今年 (ことし, kotoshi) this year

全国初 (ぜんこくはつ, zenkoku hatsu) national first

真夏日 (まなつび, manatsubi) midsummer day, a day with temperatures above 30 C

関東甲信 (かんとうこうしん) Kanto-Koshin region

内陸部 (ないりくぶ, nairikubu) inland area

中心に (ちゅうしんに, chūshin-ni) mainly

７月(しちがつ, shichi gatsu) July

〜並み (なみ, nami) similar to 〜

陽気 (ようき, yōki) weather

地域 (ちいき, chi’iki) area

気象庁 (きしょうちょう, Kishōchō) Japan Meteorological Agency

各地 (かくち, kakuchi) various areas

大雨 (おおあめ, ōame) heavy rain

降らせた (ふらせた, furaseta) let fall

日本海 (にほんかい, Nihonkai) Sea of Japan

低気圧 (ていきあつ, teikiatsu) low-pressure system

に向かって (にむかって, ni-mukatte) toward

南 (みなみ, minami) south

海上 (かいじょう, kaijō) at sea

暖かい (あたたかい, atatakai) warm

空気 (くうき, kūki) air

流れ込んだ (ながれこんだ, nagarekonda) drifted in

上昇 (じょうしょう, jōshō) raise

都県 (とけん, token) prefectures including Tokyo

超える (こえる, koeru) exceed

夏日 (なつび, natsubi) summer day, a day with temperatures above 25 C

平年 (へいねん, heinen) average year

以上 (いじょう, ijō) over

高くなった (たかくなった, takaku natta) rose

地点 (ちてん, chiten) spot

Quick questions

1) 沖縄と奄美以外で今年初めて真夏日となった場所はどこですか。

2) 6、7月並みの陽気になった地域はどこですか。

3) 夏日と真夏日の違いは何ですか。

Translation

Wide areas of eastern Japan saw clear skies with strong sunshine on April 18. The weather in some inland areas of the Kanto- Koshin region resembled that of June and July, with temperatures in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, rising to 30.6 degrees Celsius, marking this year’s first “midsummer day” in the nation, excluding Okinawa and Amami.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperatures rose because warm air from the sea down south blew into the low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan, which had caused heavy rain in many areas.

The highs in 12 prefectures rose to above 25 C, making it a “summer day.” Some spots were 10 C higher than an average year.

Answers

1) With the exception of Okinawa and Amami, which place had a “midsummer day” for the first time this year?

群馬県高崎市。 Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.

2) Which areas had weather similar to a usual June and July?

関東甲信の内陸部。

Inland areas of the Kanto-Koshin region.

3) What’s the difference between a “summer day” and “midsummer day”?

夏日は25度を超える日で真夏日は30度超えの日。

“Summer day” is a term used to refer to days with temperatures above 25 C, while “midsummer day” refers to those with temperatures above 30.