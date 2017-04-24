Let’s discuss the United Airlines overbooking incident

This week’s featured article

MIZUHO AOKI and TOMOKO OTAKE, THE JAPAN TIMES

The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on April 8 has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking an outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here.

But Japanese airline officials on April 12 dismissed suggestions that such a scenario would play out on one of their flights, saying they would never resort to violence or turn away passengers without their consent.

In the incident on the Chicago-to-Kentucky flight, Kentucky physician David Dao was bloodied as he was forcibly removed from the plane, with the entire scene captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.

Major carriers All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said that in the case of an overbooking, they would continue asking passengers to voluntarily give up their seats in exchange for some form of compensation.

Both carriers said they ask for cooperation at check-in counters or boarding gates in exchange for a seat on the next available flight. Cash payments or flight miles are offered to volunteers under the so-called Flex Traveler System used by both airlines.

JAL and ANA both pay ¥10,000 to passengers who change to a flight departing the same day and ¥20,000 to those who agree to depart the following day or later.

Like in the U.S., overbooking itself is legal for Japanese airlines and is relatively common. Airlines routinely sell more tickets than available seats, counting on the likelihood that a certain number of passengers won’t show up. It’s up to airlines to decide how to get passengers to give up seats, a transport ministry official said.

Sunday’s incident, meanwhile, evoked fears of racism among some Japanese Twitter users after word spread that the affected passenger was Asian-American.

Social media outrage also continued in the U.S., with the incident trending on Twitter for the second consecutive day.

In response to the torrent of criticism, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz unequivocally apologized on April 11.

The comments were in stark contrast to the company’s initial response, which seemed to at least partially blame the passenger.

First published in The Japan Times on April 13.

Warm up

One-minute chat about a bad airplane experience you’ve had.

Game

Collect words related to airplanes, e.g., flight, trip, seat.

New words

1) viral: spreading very rapidly like a virus, e.g., “The rumor went viral on social media.”

2) resort: to turn to something as a last option, e.g., “The police resorted to force.”

3) consent: agreement, e.g., “Doctors need patients’ consent before treatment.”

4) unequivocally: clearly, e.g., “She presented her opinion unequivocally.”

Guess the headline

JAL and ANA say o_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ violence would never happen in J_ _ _ _

Questions

1) What do JAL and ANA say about how they handle overbooking incidents?

2) How much are passengers paid if they give up their seat on JAL or ANA?

3) Why does overbooking happen?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Have you had an overbooking incident?

2) How did you react to the news about the United Airlines flight?

3) What do you think is the solution to conflicts in overbooking situations?

Reference

「お客様」といわれる立場の乗客が、航空会社の依頼を断ったがために血を流して機体から引きずり出される様子は世界中に波紋を起こしました。SNSが発達した時代において民衆の声は無視できず、合法であっても一般的な感覚にそぐわないものは非難の対象として拡散されていきます。合法なので対応に問題はなかった、としていた航空会社は状況を受けて一転し謝罪をしなければならない事態となりました。航空会社が乗客に依頼する権利と、それを断る乗客の権利でどうバランスを取っていくべきなのでしょうか.

朝の会に参加し、皆で話し合ってみましょう。