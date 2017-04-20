Training engineers in Africa

Chiyoda Corp. renewed an agreement with Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, E.P., Mozambique’s national hydrocarbon company, to extend the term for the Yokohama-based engineering company to provide training to engineers of the company.

Chiyoda Corp. Vice President Keiichi Nakagaki, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos CEO Omar Mitha and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi attended a ceremony to exchange the memorandum of agreement.

The new agreement extends a similar agreement the two companies signed in 2014 that saw Chiyoda provide training to 70 of the African company’s engineers.

Under the previous agreement, the two held five training sessions — three in Yokohama and two in Mozambique — between January 2015 and November 2016. They entered the new agreement at the request of Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos.

Thanks to the experience constructing various plants, Chiyoda has accepted several hundred trainees from all over the world.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.