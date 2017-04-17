Mao Asada announces retirement from figure skating

Sample newspaper article
フィギュアスケート女子の2010年バンクーバー冬季五輪銀メダリストで、世界選手権で日本人最多3度の優勝を果たした浅田真央（26）が４月10日、自身のブログで「突然ですが、私、浅田真央は、フィギュアスケート選手として終える決断を致しました」と記し、現役引退を表明した。
6位だった14年ソチ五輪のシーズン後に心身の疲労を理由に休養。昨季復帰したが、日本女子の出場枠が2に減った平昌五輪まで1年を切った時期に決断した。
昨年12月の全日本選手権で12位に終わり「自分を支えてきた目標が消え、選手として続ける自分の気力もなくなりました」などと説明した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
女子 (じょし, joshi) woman, girl
年 (ねん, nen) year
冬季五輪 (とうきごりん, Tōki Gorin) Winter Olympics
銀 (ぎん, gin) silver
世界選手権 (せかいせんしゅけん, sekai- senshuken) world championship
日本人 (にほんじん, Nihonjin) Japanese
最多 (さいた, saita) record number
3度 (さんど, san do) three times
優勝 (ゆうしょう, yūshō) win
果たした (はたした, hatashita) accomplished
浅田真央 (あさだまお) Asada Mao
自身 (じしん, jishin) oneself
突然 (とつぜん, totsuzen) sudden
選手 (せんしゅ, senshu) athlete, player
終える (おえる, oeru) end
決断 (けつだん, ketsudan) decision
致しました (いたしました, itashimashita) did, made (polite form)
記し (しるし, shirushi) wrote
現役引退 (げんえきいんたい, geneki intai) retirement from being an active athlete
表明 (ひょうめい, hyōmei) announcement
6位 (ろくい, rokui) sixth place
後 (ご, go) after
心身 (しんしん, shinshin) mind and body
疲労 (ひろう, hirō) fatigue
理由 (りゆう, riyū) reason
休養 (きゅうよう, kyūyō) rest
昨季 (さくき, sakuki) last season
復帰 (ふっき, fukki) return, comeback
出場枠 (しゅつじょうわく, shutsujō waku) competing slot
減った (へった, hetta) lessened, dropped
平昌 (ぴょんちゃん, Pyonchan) Pyeongchang
切った (きった, kitta) cut, down to
時期 (じき, jiki) time
昨年 (さくねん, sakunen) last year
全日本選手権 (ぜんにほんせんしゅけん, Zennihon Senshuken) All-Japan Championships
支えて (ささせて, sasaete) support
目標 (もくひょう, mokuhyō) goal
消え (きえ, kie) disappeared
続ける (つづける, tsuzukeru) continue
気力 (きりょく, kiryoku) motivation, drive
Quick questions
1) 浅田真央はフィギュアスケート女子の世界選手権で何回優勝していますか。
2) 浅田真央はブログで何を表明しましたか。
3) ソチ五輪の後、浅田真央は何を理由に休養に入りましたか。
4) 平昌五輪でフィギュアスケート日本女子が獲得した出場枠はいくつですか。
Translation
Mao Asada, 26, the women’s figure skating silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, announced on her blog on April 10 that she is retiring. Winning the world championship three times is a record for a Japanese skater. “This may come as a surprise, but I, Mao Asada, have made the decision to end my career as a figure skater,” she wrote.
After a season in which she had finished sixth at the 2014 Sochi Games, the skater took time off citing mental and physical fatigue. She returned last season, but her decision came less than a year before the Pyeongchang Olympics, in which the slots for Japanese women’s figure skating have dropped to two.
Mao finished 12th at the All-Japan Championships last December. “The goal that had been driving me has disappeared, and with it went the motivation to continue as a skater too,” she explained.
Answers
1) How many times has Mao Asada won the world championships in women’s figure skating?
日本人最多の3回。 Three times, a record for a Japanese.
2) What did Mao announce on her blog?
現役から引退することを表明した。 She announced that she was retiring from competitive figure skating.
3) What reason did Mao give for her break after the Sochi Olympics?
心身の疲労。 Physical and mental exhaustion.
4) How many slots did the Japanese womens’ figure skating singles secure for the Pyeongchang Olympics?
2枠。
Two slots.