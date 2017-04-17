Mao Asada announces retirement from figure skating

Sample newspaper article

フィギュアスケート女子の2010年バンクーバー冬季五輪銀メダリストで、世界選手権で日本人最多3度の優勝を果たした浅田真央（26）が４月10日、自身のブログで「突然ですが、私、浅田真央は、フィギュアスケート選手として終える決断を致しました」と記し、現役引退を表明した。

6位だった14年ソチ五輪のシーズン後に心身の疲労を理由に休養。昨季復帰したが、日本女子の出場枠が2に減った平昌五輪まで1年を切った時期に決断した。

昨年12月の全日本選手権で12位に終わり「自分を支えてきた目標が消え、選手として続ける自分の気力もなくなりました」などと説明した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

女子 (じょし, joshi) woman, girl

年 (ねん, nen) year

冬季五輪 (とうきごりん, Tōki Gorin) Winter Olympics

銀 (ぎん, gin) silver

世界選手権 (せかいせんしゅけん, sekai- senshuken) world championship

日本人 (にほんじん, Nihonjin) Japanese

最多 (さいた, saita) record number

3度 (さんど, san do) three times

優勝 (ゆうしょう, yūshō) win

果たした (はたした, hatashita) accomplished

浅田真央 (あさだまお) Asada Mao

自身 (じしん, jishin) oneself

突然 (とつぜん, totsuzen) sudden

選手 (せんしゅ, senshu) athlete, player

終える (おえる, oeru) end

決断 (けつだん, ketsudan) decision

致しました (いたしました, itashimashita) did, made (polite form)

記し (しるし, shirushi) wrote

現役引退 (げんえきいんたい, geneki intai) retirement from being an active athlete

表明 (ひょうめい, hyōmei) announcement

6位 (ろくい, rokui) sixth place

後 (ご, go) after

心身 (しんしん, shinshin) mind and body

疲労 (ひろう, hirō) fatigue

理由 (りゆう, riyū) reason

休養 (きゅうよう, kyūyō) rest

昨季 (さくき, sakuki) last season

復帰 (ふっき, fukki) return, comeback

出場枠 (しゅつじょうわく, shutsujō waku) competing slot

減った (へった, hetta) lessened, dropped

平昌 (ぴょんちゃん, Pyonchan) Pyeongchang

切った (きった, kitta) cut, down to

時期 (じき, jiki) time

昨年 (さくねん, sakunen) last year

全日本選手権 (ぜんにほんせんしゅけん, Zennihon Senshuken) All-Japan Championships

支えて (ささせて, sasaete) support

目標 (もくひょう, mokuhyō) goal

消え (きえ, kie) disappeared

続ける (つづける, tsuzukeru) continue

気力 (きりょく, kiryoku) motivation, drive

Quick questions

1) 浅田真央はフィギュアスケート女子の世界選手権で何回優勝していますか。

2) 浅田真央はブログで何を表明しましたか。

3) ソチ五輪の後、浅田真央は何を理由に休養に入りましたか。

4) 平昌五輪でフィギュアスケート日本女子が獲得した出場枠はいくつですか。

Translation

Mao Asada, 26, the women’s figure skating silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, announced on her blog on April 10 that she is retiring. Winning the world championship three times is a record for a Japanese skater. “This may come as a surprise, but I, Mao Asada, have made the decision to end my career as a figure skater,” she wrote.

After a season in which she had finished sixth at the 2014 Sochi Games, the skater took time off citing mental and physical fatigue. She returned last season, but her decision came less than a year before the Pyeongchang Olympics, in which the slots for Japanese women’s figure skating have dropped to two.

Mao finished 12th at the All-Japan Championships last December. “The goal that had been driving me has disappeared, and with it went the motivation to continue as a skater too,” she explained.

Answers

1) How many times has Mao Asada won the world championships in women’s figure skating?

日本人最多の3回。 Three times, a record for a Japanese.

2) What did Mao announce on her blog?

現役から引退することを表明した。 She announced that she was retiring from competitive figure skating.

3) What reason did Mao give for her break after the Sochi Olympics?

心身の疲労。 Physical and mental exhaustion.

4) How many slots did the Japanese womens’ figure skating singles secure for the Pyeongchang Olympics?

2枠。

Two slots.