Global community celebrates Buddha’s birth

Tens of thousands of visitors traveled to Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, to commemorate the birth of Buddha on April 8.

The date was designated as the International Buddhist Day by supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents who gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit in December 2014 at the temple to celebrate across the world.

The organizer, Buddhist Summit, the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, said about 136,000 people attended the ceremony at the Hyogo temple between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors included those from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, South Korea, the U.S., Switzerland and Italy. The occasion was also marked and celebrated in 42 countries, according to the organizer.

Foreign dignitaries taking part in the ceremony included Princess Norodom Arunrasmy, younger sister of King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, her husband and former Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Keo Puth Reasmey, Princess of Cambodia Sisowath Sirikith Natalie, Ambassador of Cambodia to Japan Chea Kimtha and embassy First Secretary Chhay Makara.

Shortly after 10 a.m., about 1,250 people, including around 480 kindergartners, led by their parents, began marching in an event called Chigo Oneri Kuyo on a path in the temple surrounded by about 7,000 sakura cherry trees that were in full bloom. Afterward, the children poured sacred water onto a statue of the newborn Buddha in the Kanbutsu-shiki ritual.

Muneyuki Suzuki, chief secretary of Buddhist Summit, the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, and chairman of the organizing committee of the International Buddhist Day, said participating in the Chigo Oneri Kuyo procession in fine weather will likely be a good memory for children, following some rain.

One of the reasons so many foreign visitors attended the event lies in the fact that the temple enshrines Buddhist images dedicated by kings and Buddhist leaders of various countries, said Hajime Oi, member of the board of directors of Nenbutsushu Sampozan Muryojuji Temple.

Noriyuki Fujii, assistant secretary general of Buddhist Summit, World Buddhist Supreme Conference, said that the establishment of the International Buddhist Day was very significant to celebrate the date so as to spread peace to the world.