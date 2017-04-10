Showing purpose with ‘yo-ni’ and ‘yo-ni-suru’

Kono yakinikuya-wa, hitori-de kita o-kyaku-de-mo tanoshimeru-yō-ni natte-iru-n-da. (At this meat grill, customers who come on their own can also have a good time.)

Situation 1: Mr. Mita and his colleague Mr. Sere go to a restaurant specializing in grilled meat.

三田： この焼き肉屋は、一人で来たお客でも楽しめるようになっているんだ。

セレ： ふうん、それはいいね。ときどき急に焼き肉が食べたくなるときがあるよ。

Mita: Kono yakinikuya-wa, hitori-de kita o-kyaku-de-mo tanoshimeru-yō-ni natte-iru-n-da.

Sere: Fūn, sore-wa ii-ne. Tokidoki kyū-ni yakiniku-ga tabetaku-naru toki-ga aru-yo.

Mita: At this meat grill, customers who come on their own can also have a good time.

Sere: That’s good, sometimes I crave grilled meat.

Today we will introduce some expressions using ように that show purpose. X(verb in dictionary form)ようになる expresses a change in state. Example: 私(わたし)は100メートル泳(およ)げるようになりました (I can now swim 100 meters). When X is a verb of ability, it shows that someone is now capable of doing something they previously couldn’t. When X isn’t a verb of ability, it expresses change in habit, as in 多(おお)くの人(ひと)がネットのニュースを見(み)るようになりました (A lot of people have started reading news online). Xようになる can be used to show a change in the state of things, as in 手続(てつづ)きをすれば、お金(かね)が自動的(じどうてき)に引(ひ)き落(お)とされるようになる (If you follow this procedure, cash will be deducted automatically from your account). Xようになっている is usually used to express that X is the reason why something is the way it is. Example: こちらの トイレは車椅子(くるまいす)の人(ひと)も使(つか)えるようになって います (This toilet is designed so people in wheelchairs can use it).

Situation 2: Ms. Gray calls at Ms. Yamanaka’s newly built house.

グレイ： このオープンキッチン、いいね。料理を作っている間もリビングルームがよく見えるね。

山中： うん。子どもの様子を見ながら料理ができるようにしたの。

Gurei: Kono ōpun-kitchin, ii-ne. Ryōri-o tsukutte-iru aida-mo ribingurūmu-ga yoku mieru-ne.

Yamanaka: Un. Kodomo-no yōsu-o mi-nagara ryōri-ga dekiru yō-ni shita-no.

Gray: This open kitchen is nice. You get a clear view of the living room while you’re cooking.

Yamanaka: Yeah, we set it up so I can watch the kids while I cook.

X(verb in dictionary form)ようにする means to make or arrange something for purpose X. In Ms. Yamanaka’s case, she had an open kitchen built so she could watch her kids as she cooked. Another use of ようにする is to do a certain action habitually, as in 毎日(まいにち)早(はや)く起(お)きるようにしなさい (You should get up early every day). In this usage, ようにする takes the form Xようにしている, to express that the speaker regularly tries to do X. Example: 健康(けんこう)のため、駅(えき)ではエスカレーターではなく階段(かいだん)を使(つか)うようにしている (At the train station, I try to use the stairs instead of the escalator to keep fit).

Bonus Dialogue: Continued from Situation 2.

山中： 家(いえ)を新(あたら)しくして、家電(かでん)もいろいろ新しくしたの。

グレイ： ああ、最近(さいきん)の家電は電気(でんき)を節約(せつやく)するようになっていて、いろいろ進化(しんか)しているみたいね。

山中： たとえばこの冷蔵庫(れいぞうこ)は期限(きげん)が近(ちか)づいた食べ物(たべもの)を声(こえ)で教(おし)えてくれるようになっているのよ。

グレイ： すごい！ロボットみたい。

山中： そうなの。とっても頭(あたま)がいいの。

グレイ： それから、ここのトイレはふたが自動的(じどうてき)に開(あ)くようになっているのね。

山中： でも、家電に頼(たよ)るようになって、頭を使(つか)わなくなっちゃった。

グレイ： うーん、それはそれで問題(もんだい)かも。

Yamanaka: We redid the house and replaced some electric appliances as well.

Gray: Oh, I hear the latest appliances are designed to save electricity and are evolving in different ways.

Yamanaka: Take this refrigerator. A voice tells you when food is about to expire.

Gray: That’s amazing! It’s like a robot.

Yamanaka: Yeah, it’s very smart.

Gray: And I noticed the toilet lids open automatically.

Yamanaka: But now I rely on the appliances and don’t use my brain.

Gray: Hmm. That itself may be a problem.