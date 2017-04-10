Let’s discuss whaling

This week’s featured article

Japan’s whaling fleet returned home March 31 after killing 333 whales in the Antarctic, achieving its goal for the second year under what it calls a revised research whaling program.

The Fisheries Agency said the five-ship fleet finished its four-month expedition without major interference from anti-whaling activists who have attempted to stop it in the past.

Japan says the hunt was for ecological research. Research whaling is allowed as an exception to a 1986 international ban on commercial whaling. Opponents of the Japanese program say it’s a cover for commercial whaling because the whales are sold for food.

The International Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that Japan’s Antarctic whaling program should stop because it wasn’t scientific, as Tokyo had claimed. Japan conducted nonlethal whaling research in the Antarctic in 2015, and revised its program in 2016 by reducing the catch quota to about one-third of what it used to kill.

“It was great that we have achieved our plan. We will steadily continue our research toward a resumption of commercial whaling,” Fisheries Agency official Shigeto Hase said at a welcome ceremony in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, home port for the fleet’s Nisshin Maru mother ship.

Officials said the whalers used parts of the whales to determine their age, nutrition and reproductive conditions. Opponents say such studies can be done using nonlethal methods.

Kitty Block, executive vice president of Humane Society International, an animal protection group based in Washington, said Japan is needlessly killing whales every year.

“It is an obscene cruelty in the name of science that must end,” she said in a statement.

Japan has hunted whales for centuries as a source of protein and cheaper alternative to other meats. Its whale catch has fallen in recent years in part because of declining domestic demand for whale meat. Protests by the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd have also contributed to the decline.

Critics say it’s a dying industry, but the government has spent large amounts of tax money to sustain the whaling operations, saying it is a Japanese cultural tradition that must be preserved.

First published in The Japan Times on April 2.

Warm up

One-minute chat about animals.

Game

Collect words related to the ocean, e.g., fish, swimming, water.

New words

1) fleet: a group of boats acting together or under one party’s control, e.g., “We sent a fleet of ships to guard the area.”

2) expedition: a journey with a set goal, e.g., “They are conducting an expedition in Asia.”

3) nonlethal: not causing death, e.g., “It’s a safe, nonlethal method.”

4) obscene: offensive, immoral or disgusting, e.g., “We must not print obscene stories.”

Guess the headline

Japanese f _ _ _ _ returns from Antarctic with 333 w_ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What is the purpose of whaling, according to Japan?

2) What is the whale hunt for, according to those against it?

3) What’s the situation of the whaling industry right now in Japan?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Have you ever eaten whale meat?

2) What do you think the hunt is for?

3) What do you think about the whaling industry in Japan?

Reference

日本人にとって鯨は食料とみなされ、特に数十年前までは当たり前のように食べられてきたものでした。しかし、その供給の仕方が近年、問題となっています。捕鯨船は「漁」をしているのか「調査」をしているのか、日本の主張と反対派の主張は平行線のままです。調査のための鯨が調査の後、最終的には食料となっているというのが現状のようですが、その捕鯨の真意を知ることは容易ではありません。これから捕鯨はどのようにしていけばいいのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。