1 in 4 Japanese remain unmarried until age 50

Sample newspaper article
50歳まで一度も結婚をしたことのない人の割合を示す「生涯未婚率」は2015年に男性23.37％、女性14.06％だったことが４月4日、厚生労働省の国立社会保障・人口問題研究所の調査で分かった。2010年の前回調査より男女とも3ポイント超伸びて過去最高を更新した。生涯未婚の人は男性のほぼ4人に1人、女性のほぼ7人に1人となり「結婚離れ」が 鮮明になった。
人生の選択が多様化する一方、非正規労働者が約4割に増え金銭的な理由で結婚をためらう人も多く、少子化の流れに歯止めはかかりそうにない。非正規の処遇改善など結婚を後押しする対策が急がれる。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
歳 (さい, sai) age, years old
一度 (いちど, ichido) once
結婚 (けっこん, kekkon) marriage
人 (ひと, hito) people
割合 (わりあい, wariai) proportion
示す (しめす, shimesu) show
生涯未婚率 (しょうがいみこんりつ, shōgai mikon ritsu) proportion of those who never married
男性 (だんせい, dansei) men
女性 (じょせい, josei) women
厚生労働省 (こうせいろうどうしょう, Kōsei-Rōdō-Shō) Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry
国立社会保障・人口問題研究所 (こくりつしゃかいほしょう・じんこうもんだいけんきゅうじょ, Kokuritsu Shakai Hoshō Jinkō Mondai Kenkyūjo) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research
調査 (ちょうさ, chōsa) survey
分かった (わかった, wakatta) found
前回 (ぜんかい, zenkai) previous time
超 (ちょう, chō) over
伸びて (のびて, nobite) grow, stretch
過去最高 (かこさいこう, kakosaikō) record high
更新した (こうしんした, kōshin-shita) renewed
結婚離れ (けっこんばなれ, kekkon banare) shying away from marriage
鮮明 (せんめい, senmei) clear
人生 (じんせい, jinsei) life
選択 (せんたく, sentaku) choice
多様化 (たようか, tayōka) diversification
一方 (いっぽう, ippō) while
非正規労働者 （ひせいきろうどうしゃ, hiseiki rōdōsha) workers in nonregular employment
増え (ふえ, fue) increased
金銭的な (きんせんてきな, kinsenteki-na) financial
理由 (りゆう, riyu) reason
ためらう (tamerau) hesitate
少子化 (しょうしか, shoshika) declining birthrate
流れ (ながれ, nagare) flow
歯止め (はどめ, hadome) brake
処遇改善 (しょぐうかいぜん, shogū kaizen) improvements in treatment
後押し （あとおし, ato-oshi) boost
対策 (たいさく, taisaku) measures
急がれる (いそがれる, isogareru) is urgent
Quick questions
1) 50歳までに一度も結婚しない男性と女性の割合は何人に1人ですか。
2) 前回同じ調査が行われたのはいつですか。その時とどう変わりましたか。
3) 結婚をためらう人が多い理由としてどんな ことが挙げられますか。
Translation
The proportion of those who had never married by age 50 in 2015 was 23.37 percent for men and 24.06 percent for women, a report by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s National Institute of Population and Social Security Research revealed on April 4. The figures were up more than 3 percentage points for both men and women since the previous survey in 2010, making them the highest on record. Nearly 1 in 4 men and 1 in 7 women had remained unmarried, in a clear sign that people in Japan are increasingly hesitant to tie the knot.
At the same time as life choices have become more diverse, the number of workers in nonregular employment has risen to nearly 40 percent, and many people are reluctant to get married due to financial reasons, making it unlikely that the trend of declining birthrates will end anytime soon. There is an urgent need for policy efforts to be made to promote marriage, including improvements in the working conditions of those in nonregular employment.
Answers
1) One in how many men and women have never been married by the age of 50?
男性はほぼ4人に1人、女性はほぼ7人に1人。
Nearly 1 in 4 men and 1 in 7 women.
2) When was the survey conducted last time? How have the figures changed since?
2010年。男女とも3ポイント超伸びた。
In 2010. The figures were up more than 3 percentage points for both men and women.
3) What are some of the reasons why people are hesitant about marriage?
人生の選択の多様化、金銭的な理由。
Diverse life choices, financial reasons.