Queen of Chickens: Great chicken in close quarters

Chicken is king at Queen of Chickens, and it comes cooked every which way you can think of, but most notably it’s the rotisserie chicken — skewered on a spit and slow roasted — that brings people in.

The other thing that attracts (or repels, as the case may be) diners to Queen of Chickens is the chain’s obsession with the color yellow: You can’t help but notice their storefronts, which are smothered in a rather strong variety of the hue. If you’re looking to discern the difference between outstanding and standing out, take a few moments outside a Queen of Chicken’s restaurant and you’ll soon be put straight.

The branch in Saiin, due west of downtown Kyoto, has checked the “signature yellow” box in the form of noren curtains. It also has the chain’s signature dish, the two-day marinated chicken, its skin encrusted with 14 herbs and spices. The other thing about the Saiin branch is that inside it feels (and is) as narrow as a chicken coop. You’re as close to your neighbor and the back wall as you are to your plate of food. The seating downstairs is at the bar. There’s more seating upstairs, but it’s normally held over for parties and private functions.

Once you get past the forced intimacy, however, Queen of Chickens is a good spot to hunker down and enjoy not just the chicken, but a mix of classic European and American cuisine that’s inexpensive and tasty on the whole.

On a recent visit I skipped the rotisserie chicken in favor of the Shake and Bake Fried Chicken — a classic error. The rotisserie chicken is a feast: it’s fused together in its juices and dripping in flavor. The skin crackles just as it should after hours rendering in its own fat. The 14 herbs and spices might seem like a good selling point, but they end up being a bit lost in the shuffle. For the rotisserie chicken, the whole bird will cost ¥2,380, half for ¥1,280 and a quarter for ¥680. You also get a pair of vinyl gloves for tackling the bird, which come in handy.

The fried chicken in hot chili was disappointing. If it saw any chili it was only a glance, and when the dish finally came, it went first to our neighbors before going back behind the counter and hanging out for a while. At last our overworked server finally sent it our way.

The meat lover’s plate was much better: a hunk of rotisserie chicken, a few slices of beef skirt steak dressed in garlic and fried potatoes cooked in the rotisserie. Taken with a tower of spicy onion rings, this is the kind of food that makes Queen of Chickens popular and fun. It’s a quirky menu and includes everything from pasta, tapas and homemade British bread. There’s also a bell on the counter, but you only ring that if you want tequila. Queen of Chickens is that kind of place: quirky, but with great rotisserie chicken.

Saiinkozanjicho, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto; 075-325-4321; queenofchickens.com/en_shop.html; nearest station: Saiin; lunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m, dinner 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; chicken dishes from ¥680; smoking OK; English and Japanese menu; some English spoken