Let’s discuss the cherry blossom season

This week’s featured article

Every spring, people across Japan are enraptured as the cherry trees explode into bloom, clothing the country in pink. The blossoms last for only a few short weeks, but in that time the fleeting flowers make for good business.

The blossoms are a gift to corporate marketers and a boon for tourism. As spring approaches, sakura-themed goods fill stores as companies use the season to introduce new products.

While the impact isn’t enough to show up in top-tier statistics, pockets of the economy perk up and springtime spending gets a boost.

Household purchases of alcohol jump about 10 percent in March from February, as blossom-viewing parties get underway. Foreign tourists also begin flocking back into the country after a winter lull.

Nestle SA repackages its KitKat chocolates for spring, Starbucks Corp. goes a step further with sakura-flavored frappuccinos and lattes, and Japan’s three biggest convenience store chains — Seven & I Holdings Co., Lawson Inc. and FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co. — offer a host of seasonally flavored treats and snacks.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. beat its sales targets for the last two years for sakura-themed beer packages.

A survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency found that of international tourists who came to Japan in the second quarter of 2016, about 16 percent participated in seasonal activities, such as viewing the cherry blossoms. Some 91 percent said they were satisfied with the experience and 33 percent wanted to take part in seasonal activities during their next trip to Japan.

The blossoms usually last for seven to 10 days, but cooler temperatures through the end of March will stretch the viewing period a bit longer this year. The viewing season in Tokyo started officially on March 21 this year, a little earlier than usual.

“When the cherry trees bloom, my spirit picks up and I want to have a drink,” said Hiroshi Nogishi, 68, a stock trader who came to see some early blossoms in Tokyo’s Ueno Park. “The season overlaps with turning points in life, like entering school and graduation, joining a company and retiring. The cherry blossoms are connected to a lot of memories. They’re different from a normal flower.”

First published in The Japan Times on March 25.

First published in The Japan Times on March 25.

Warm up

One-minute chat about cherry blossoms.

Game

Collect words related to spring, e.g., bloom, hay fever, warm.

New words

1) boon: timely blessing or benefit, e.g., “The heat is a boon for the soft drink business.”

2) perk up: to give strength or confidence to, e.g., “A coffee will perk you up.”

3) lull: a temporary calm, quiet or stillness; e.g., “I ran home during a lull in the rain.”

Guess the headline

C_ _ _ _ _ b_ _ _ _ _ _ fever boosts companies’ bottom lines

Questions

1) What is the impact of cherry blossom season on the consumption of alcohol?

2) What are some examples of spring business strategies?

3) What did tourists from abroad say about spring in Japan last year?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think of spring and cherry blossom season?

2) Do you do hanami (cherry blossom viewing)?

3) Has spring coincided with a turning point in your life? Share a story or your resolution for the new season.

Reference

桜の季節に心が動かされるのは、春が日本人の心の風景ともいえるからでしょう。卒業や入学、就職、それに伴う引っ越しなど、何かしらの大きな出来事・その記憶が桜とともにある人は多いのではないでしょうか。

お花見シーズンともなれば春の新作商品などが続々と登場し、お店も華やかに彩られます。今年は例年よりも寒さが長引いているようですが、それでも桜を見ようと多くの人が桜の木を囲み陽気に宴を繰り広げる光景が見られることでしょう。桜は皆さんにとってどのような存在でしょうか。

朝の会に参加して話し合ってみましょう。