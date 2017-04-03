Kagoike gives testimony before DIet

Sample newspaper article

参院予算委員会は3月23日、大阪市の学校 法人「森友学園」の理事長退任意向を表明 している籠池泰典氏の証人喚問を行った。 籠池氏は2015年9月5日に講演に訪れた安倍昭恵首相夫人から「安倍晋三からです」として100万円の寄付を受け取ったと詳述。評価額よりも8億円安い国有地払い下げを巡る政治家の関与について「あっただろうと認識して いる」と証言した。

首相は寄付の事実関係を否定している。菅義偉官房長官は記者会見で、寄付や口止めなどを重ねて否定した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

参院予算委員会 （さんいんよさんいいんかい, San’in Yosan I’inkai） Upper House Budget Committee

大阪市 （おおさかし, Ōsaka-shi) Osaka city

学校法人 （がっこうほうじん, gakkō hōjin） educational corporation

森友学園 （もりともがくえん, Moritomo Gakuen）

理事長 （りじちょう, rijichō） chairperson

退任 （たいにん,tainin） resign, step down

意向 （いこう, ikō） intention, will

表明している （ひょうめいしている, hyōmei shiteiru） is expressing

籠池泰典 （かごいけやすのり, Kagoike Yasunori）

氏 （し, shi） Mr., Mrs.

証人喚問 （しょうにんかんもん, shōnin kanmon）sworn testimony

行った （おこなった, okonatta） conducted

講演 （こうえん, kōen） lecture

訪れた （おとずれた, otozureta） visited

安倍昭恵 （あべあきえ, Abe Akie）

首相夫人 （しゅしょうふじん, shusshō fujin）prime minister’s wife, first lady

安倍晋三 （あべしんぞう, Abe Shinzo）

寄付 （きふ, kifu） donation

受け取った （うけとった, uketotta） received

詳述 （しょうじゅつ, shōjutsu） explain

評価額 （ひょうかがく, hyōkagaku） appraised price

8億円 （はちおくえん, hachiokuen） ¥800 million

～よりも … 安い （～よりも … やすい, ~yori mo … yasui） … cheaper than ~

国有地払い下げ （こくゆうちはらいさげ, kokuyūchi haraisage） sale of state-owned land

～を巡る （～をめぐる, ~o meguru） involving ~

政治家 （せいじか, seijika） politician

関与 （かんよ, kanyo） involvement

認識 （にんしき, ninshiki） acknowledge

証言した （しょうげんした, shōgen shita） testified

事実関係 （じじつかんけい, jijitsu kankei） facts

否定 （ひてい, hitei） deny

菅義偉官房長官 （すがよしひでかんぼうちょうかん, Suga Yoshihide Kanbō Chōkan） Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

記者会見 （きしゃかいけん, kisha kaiken） press conference

口止め （くちどめ, kuchidome） hush-up

重ねて （かさねて, kasanete） repeatedly

Quick questions

1) 籠池氏は証人喚問で、安倍昭恵首相夫人からお金を受け取ったのは、彼女がいつ、何の目的で森友学園を訪れた時だと言いましたか。

2) 籠池氏は政治家が何に関与していたと認識していますか。

3) 安倍首相は籠池氏の証言にどう反応して いますか。

Translation

On March 23, the Upper House Budget Committee called Yasunori Kagoike, who has expressed his intention to step down as chief of Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen, to give sworn testimony.

Kagoike said he received a ¥1 million donation from first lady Akie Abe on Sept. 5, 2015, during her visit to the kindergarten to give a speech. He said the prime minister’s wife said “It’s from Shinzo Abe” as she handed over the money. Speaking under oath, Kagoike said he “believes politicians were” involved in the ¥800 million discount from the appraised price of the plot of state-owned land. The prime minister has denied making the donation. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga repeatedly denied the donation and any hush-up during a news conference.

Answers

1) When and why did first lady Akie Abe visit Moritomo Gakuen, according to Kagoike’s testimony?

2015年9月5日、講演のため。 On Sept. 5, 2015, to give a speech.

2) What does Kagoike believe politicicans were involved in?

評価額よりも8億円安い国有地の払い下げに関与したと認識している。 He believes they were involved in the ¥800 million discount from the appraised price of the plot of state-owned land.

3) How is Prime Minister Abe reacting to Kagoike’s testimony?

寄付の事実関係を否定している。 He is denying making the donation.