‘Oil cut’ doughnuts: Most of the taste with half the guilt

Eating desserts — whether as an occasional treat after dinner or for a bi-weekly newspaper column — can lead to complicated feelings. Of course, most of the time it’s a delicious experience that leaves you happy and satisfied in the moment. But minutes after, the shame of all those extra calories hits.

Mister Donut wants to erase some of that guilt with their new series of “oil cut” doughnuts. These treats promise 40 percent less oil used in the process, resulting in a healthier overall product. Each doughnut (¥129) features a significantly lower calorie count than your usual frosting-covered offering at the chain, hovering around 120.

But how do they taste? These oil cut doughnuts come in three types: plain, kinako (roasted soybean flour) and sweet potato. The latter two feature pleasant flavors that aren’t overwhelming, yet ultimately I’d still opt for the plain variety. It’s simple, but it packs just enough sweetness to elevate it above typical diet fare. Best of all, there are no feelings of guilt.