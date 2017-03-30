New rooms mark anniversary

Hotel Rose Garden Shinjuku, in commemorating its 20th anniversary, opened a new wing with 40 rooms on March 22.

A one-night stay in a stylish standard room with breakfast is available from ¥13,168 per person (tax and service charge included).

After a hiatus following 12 successful years, the Kurikichi Japanese restaurant reopened on the first floor of the new wing on the same day as the grand opening. Guests can relax and enjoy delectable Japanese dishes overlooking a small garden in a private washitsu (Japanese-style room). Lunch is served from 11.30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and dinner is available from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. (until 9:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays).

Furthermore, a new French-Italian restaurant The Garden 135 opened on the first floor of the existing annex. Here, guests can experience French or Italian dishes such as pasta, quiche and steak in a European-style setting.

The Hotel Rose Garden Shinjuku is five minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3360-1533 or visit www.hotel-rosegarden.jp .

Enjoy Easter in city center

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo in Shibakoen is offering Easter-related plans under the keywords of searching, cracking, taking out, taking photos and seeing, until April 30.

With the plans, participants can enjoy karaoke, savor ice-cream filled dessert plates or nosh on huge egg-shaped chocolate lollipops. Of the five plans on offer, one of the most recommended is the one that comes with New York-style rainbow bread sandwiches in five colors, with the original recipe taken from New York.

The Easter Egg Hunt Party plan, where guests search for hidden eggs in an Easter-themed karaoke room decorated with chocolate eggs, includes a buffet, free drinks and karaoke. The plan, available for four hours between noon and 10 p.m. for ¥5,500 per person, has to be reserved at least three days in advance.

The hotel also encourages guests to follow them on Instagram and post photos there to be entered into a draw for free hotel vouchers.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is two minutes from Akabanebashi Station and three minutes from Shibakoen Station. For further information, call 03-5400-1180 or visit www.princehotels.co.jp/parktower .

Raise a glass to 10 years in Tokyo

Located in Tokyo Midtown in Roppongi, the bustling nightlife and international business center, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, popular among foreign guests, is offering promotion plans in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Starting April 1, guests can enjoy the hotel’s original nihonshu (sake) that evokes the true luxury and hospitality of the hotel. The sake is offered in a 300 ml serving for ¥6,000 (which comes in a box with a sake cup), or a 720 ml serving for ¥7,000.

The hotel is also offering an anniversary brunch plan on April 1 and 2, offering the finest selection of seafood paired with sparkling wine, as well as a sushi lunch from April 1 to 30 with savory egg mustard and miso soup (¥12,000). All prices exclude tax and service charge.

Other commemorative offerings include a gin-based “Neo Tokyo” cocktail, a pistachio and raspberry flavored orange cake, luxurious customized body and facial spa treatments with Swedish massage through July 30 and a commemorative stay plan until June 30.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is located in Tokyo Midtown, directly connected to Roppongi Station. For more information or reservation, call 03-3423-8000 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/japan/tokyo .