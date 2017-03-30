Global worshippres gather to fete Buddha

The birth of Buddha will be celebrated on April 8 at Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture.

Supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit in December 2014 at the temple to designate the date, the birthday of Buddha, as the International Buddhist Day to celebrate across the globe. The day will be marked with ceremonies in 43 countries.

Visitors are welcome to attend the ceremony hosted by the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, which runs from 10:00 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the temple’s Royal Grand Hall of Buddhism.

Kindergarten-age children will march on a path in the temple in an event called at 10:00 a.m., in which families form a connection with Buddha and share their joy together.

More than 130,000 people, including those from Indonesia and Vietnam, attended the event last year.

The temple’s address is 1136 Kami-Mikusa, Kato, Hyogo Prefecture. It is about 40 minutes by taxi from Shin-Sanda Station on the JR West Fukuchiyama Line. The event is free of charge and no reservation is necessary.