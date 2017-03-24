Cherry blossom-flavored Pocky candy is one of the many 'sakura'-themed products being sold at stores in Japan. | BLOOMBERG

In Japan, ‘sakura’ treats are in full bloom

Hanami (cherry blossom viewing) has been a major part of Japanese culture for centuries. In recent years, more and more corporations have been adding some sakura flare to their products. Here are some of the top items that are blooming this year. (Curated by Pedro Rodrigues and Samantha Cubbison)

Cherry blossom-flavored Pocky candy is one of the many 'sakura'-themed products being sold at stores in Japan. | BLOOMBERG

