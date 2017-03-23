Celebrate spring among blossoms

The Hotel Century Southern Tower’s annual spring party plan through the end of April is perfectly timed to coincide with the blossoming of someiyoshino and yaezakura cherry trees, so guests can experience all the beauty that spring in Japan has to offer.

The hotel is serving a wide variety of dishes, ranging from appetizers to fish and meat full courses, and children under the age of 12 can order a special children’s meal. The two-and-a-half-hour plan, which comes with one drink, costs ¥5,000 and an all-you-can-drink plan is ¥6,500 per person (including tax and service charge). Benefits include a sparkling wine service for a kanpai (cheers) toast, and personal messages written on a chocolate plate for dessert.

The party plan is a great opportunity to celebrate a graduation, a new job or even a retirement. At the Tribeks restaurant, located on the hotel’s 20th floor, guests can enjoy a meal while viewing the colors of spring from 100 meters above the ground.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station’s South Exit. For more information or reservations, call 03-5354-0111, or visit www.southerntower.co.jp .

Dinner plan offers a taste of everything

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering a dinner plan through March 31 featuring the cooking of Justin Wangler, executive chef at the Kendall-Jackson Winery in Santa Rosa, California.

Wangler will present his Nose-to-Tail Dining Plan that gives guests the opportunity to try various cuts (from nose to tail) of rare American-bred pork.

The Oak Door steakhouse on the sixth floor is serving various lunch and dinner menus. On the lunch a la carte menu, there’s crispy roast pork sandwiches and cabbage simmered in red wine, with blue cheese dressing and watercress, for ¥2,700, and guests can also choose from a number of dishes on a lunch set menu for ¥4,000.

In addition, the hotel is offering a wine-pairing dinner, during which a different glass of wine is matched with each dish, for ¥17,500 (¥12,000 without wine). There’s also a bar a la carte plan serving crispy roast pork sandwiches, barbecue-flavored pork rib slider sandwiches with red wine and pickles, as well as roast pork with mango and daikon in street-style tacos.

All prices are exclusive of tax and a service charge.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, call 03-4333-1234 or visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com .

Enjoy the very best of surf and turf

The Compass, the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers’ all-day buffet, invites guests to enjoy a Steak & Seafood Fair through April 28.

Lunch and dinner courses are available from ¥3,500 to ¥4,900 per person.

The menu contains many exclusive items such as beef sirloin steak, chicken steak, swordfish steak served in a tomato sauce, spring cabbage doria (similar to gratin, but rice-based), shrimp and cabbage doria, and clam chowder. For dessert, guests can enjoy various treats, including soft cream, cheesecake and creme brulee.

The wide variety of dishes, together with the restaurant’s luxurious and warm atmosphere, ensures guests of all ages will enjoy their visit to The Compass, whether it be to celebrate a graduation, university entrance or getting a job.

The Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers is one minute from Yokohama Station. For more information, call 045-411-1111 or visit www.yokohamabay-sheraton.co.jp .