Chouxcream Chouxcri’s Cassius Orange: A ‘syukurimu’ for true connoisseurs

Lovers of dessert, rejoice. The Chouxcream Chouxcri dessert store outfit have opened a second establishment selling syukurimu made from top-line ingredients near Shinjuku Station. The new outpost offers the chain’s signature cream puff (¥290), but the highlight is clearly the Shinjuku-only Cassius Orange variety. This creation (¥330) has the same flaky exterior covered in powdered sugar, but features a creamy center mixing a tart black currant taste with a subtle orange zest. The result is well worth navigating the station — and the line you’ll stand in once you find it.
