Sakura Kaoru Cheese Souffle Cake: A new twist to an old theme

For the most part, Lawson’s new Sakura Kaoru Cheese Souffle Cake looks more intriguing than it actually tastes, though it packs a surprise twist.

The cake (¥230) looks as pretty as a convenience store offering can be, themed after the soon-to-arrive cherry blossoms. Despite its pink sheen, this fluffy dessert tastes like cheesecake with sugary whipped cream on top — tasty, but nothing new. Until, that is, you get to the petal that crowns it, which is pickled and packs a salty rush. The experience is fleeting, but offers a nice twist to an otherwise familiar theme.