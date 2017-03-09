Fresh fruit to celebrate the season

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto celebrates the approaching spring with a selection of strawberry-themed desserts, featuring amao brand strawberries, through March 31 at the hotel’s lounge inside the Kaza restaurant on the first floor.

Guests are invited to partake in an amagoro mousse (¥2,376), which features various layers of whipped cream and custard topped with strawberry mousse and vanilla ice cream. The sweet tower is surrounded by five fresh amao strawberries from Fukuoka prefecture, and can be enjoyed with condensed milk, amao sauce and ice cream served separately. It can be ordered as a set with coffee, tea or herb tea for ¥2,614.

The amao shortcake (¥1,426), a simple but tasty slice of cake made with succulent amao berries, is also available. The set with coffee, tea or herb tea (¥1,664) can be enjoyed in the simple modern interior of the lounge.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is seven minutes from JR Kyoto Station and a free shuttle bus is available. For more information and reservations, call 075-341-1121 or visit www.rihga.co.jp/kyoto .

Welcoming spring with strawberries

The Capital Hotel Tokyu’s all day dining and lounge Origami offers visitors an exclusive promotion “Strawberry Fair” until March 31.

Customers have the chance to enjoy various strawberry-inspired delicacies and drinks presented in a tasteful and charming way.

The strawberry dinner course at ¥8,500 includes four dishes: cake-like foie gras and strawberries with salad; cold strawberry potage and rice with vanilla foam; beef sirloin with balsamic sauce accompanied by strawberries; and the patissier’s dessert of the day. Dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (L.O.).

The strawberry lunch menu (¥3,500), available from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. (L.O.), also features strawberries as its theme. The meal starts with prosciutto, strawberry and smoked salmon in pie-like dish with cold strawberry soup. The main dish is spaghetti with shrimp and strawberries accented with the scent of dried mullet roe, followed by a small strawberry parfait and coffee to wrap up the meal.

Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of selected drinks and sweets such as ice strawberry au lait (¥1,250), strawberry tea (¥1,250), strawberry shakes (¥1,600) and strawberry parfaits (¥1,650).

All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu is directly connected to Tameike-Sanno and Kokkaigijidomae stations. For more information, call 03-3503-0872 (Origami) or visit www.capitolhoteltokyu.com/en .

Relax, refresh and rejuvenate

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo’s Spa & Wellness Joule is offering an anti-hay fever detox spa package until April 30.

A major change has been made to this annual offer this year, to focus more on the improvement of digestion and immunity. The package for women includes an original enzyme cocktail, a lymphatic drainage massage, an abdominal massage using the French luxury skincare brand Biologique Recherche’s product, and a Vichy shower with warm water pouring down from carefully positioned shower heads to stimulate acupuncture points.

The men’s plan introduced for the first time this year consists of a dynamic deep bodywork using mint-blended oil to remove tension and adjust the body rhythm and a head treatment using refreshing eucalyptus-blended oil, for the purpose of improving blood circulation and natural healing power.

Both men’s and women’s packages last 105 minutes and are priced at ¥37,800 (tax included). The plans are complemented by a light spa meal and free use of the swimming pool and the fitness gym on the top floor that offers panoramic views of the city. The men’s plan comes with scalp oil for self care.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is connected to Tochomae Station and is four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station and nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-5321-8181 .