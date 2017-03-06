Brussels’ Manneken Pis gets his own museum

Sample newspaper article

ベルギーで最も有名な観光名所である「小便小僧」の近くに2月４日、彼が長年使った数多くの衣装を展示する新しい博物館がオープン した。噴水に小便をする高さ61センチの裸の少年の銅像は、ベルギーの首都ブリュッセルに最も多くの訪問者を引きつける観光の目玉の 一つとなっている。年間15から20着の衣装が提供され、約130日間はそうした服を着ている。衣装には厳しいルールがあり、政治的、宗教的なものや、商業目的のものは不可。博物館では965点のコレクション から133点が展示され、消防士、炭鉱労働者、養蜂家、サンタクロースの衣装が含まれている。 (Feb. 5)

Words and phrases

最も有名な (motto-yūmei-) most famous; 観光名所 (kankō meisho) landmark ; 小便小僧 (Shōben Kozō) Manneken Pis; 近くに (chika-) around the corner; 長年 (naganen) over the years; 使った (tsukat-) used; 数多くの (kazuō-) extensive; 衣装 (ishō) wardrobe, outfits; 展示する (tenji-) displaying; 新しい (atara-) new; 博物館 (hakubutsukan) museum; 噴水 (funsui) fountain; 小便をする (shōben-) urinating; 高さ61センチ (taka-rokujū issenchi) 61-centimeter-tall; 裸の少年 (hadaka-shōnen) naked boy; 銅像 (dōzō) bronze statue; 首都 (shuto) capital; 訪問者 (hōmonsha) visitors; 引きつける (hi-) attract; 観光の目玉 (kankō-medama) attractions; 年間 (nenkan) annually; 提供され (teikyō-) provided; 約 (yaku) about; 服を着ている (fuku-ki-) is dressed; 厳しい (kibi-) strict; 政治的 (seijiteki) political; 宗教的 (shūkyōteki) religious; 商業目的 (shōgyō mokuteki) commercial purposes; 不可 (fuka) cannot be used; 消防士 (shōbōshi) fireman; 炭坑労働者 (tankō rōdōsha) coal miner; 養蜂家 (yōhōka) beekeeper; 含まれて (fuku-) include

Sample radio or television report

Berugii-de mottomo yūmei-na kankō meisho-de-aru Shōben Kozō-no chikaku-ni 2-gatsu yokka, kare-ga naganen tsukatta kazu-ōku-no ishō-o tenji-suru atarashii hakubutsukan-ga ōpen-shimashita. Funsui-ni shōben-o suru takasa rokujū issenchi-no hadaka-no shōnen-no dōzō-wa, Berugii-no shuto Buryusseru-ni mottomo ōku-no hōmonsha-o hikitsukeru kankō-no medama-no hitotsu-to natte-imasu. Nenkan jūgo kara nijū-chaku-no ishō-ga teikyō-sare, yaku hyaku sanjū-nichi-kan-wa sōshita huku-o kite-imasu. Ishō-ni-wa kibishi rūru-ga ari, seijiteki, shūkyōteki-na-mono-ya, shōgyō mokuteki-no-mono-wa fuka-to narimasu. Hakubutsukan-de-wa kyūhyaku rokujūgo-ten-no korekushon-kara hyaku sanjū san-ten-ga tenji-sare, shōbōshi, tankō rōdōsha, yōhōka, Santakurōsu-no ishō-ga fukumarete-imasu.

Translation

Just around the corner from Belgium’s most famous landmark, the “Manneken Pis” statue, a new museum displaying the extensive wardrobe the figure has worn over the years, opened in Brussels on Feb. 4. The 61-centimeter-tall bronze statue of a naked boy urinating into a fountain is one of the top attractions that draw visitors to the Belgian capital. “Manneken Pis” is provided with about 15 to 20 new costumes annually and is dressed for 130 days of the year. There are strict rules about what he can wear. For example, his outfits cannot be political or religious, and they cannot be used for commercial purposes. The museum displays 133 costumes from its 965-item collection. These include fireman, coal miner, beekeeper and Santa Claus costumes.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Shōben Kozō-no kazu ōkuno ishō-o tenji-suru atarashii hakubutsukan-ga Buryusseru-ni ōpen-shita sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that a new museum displaying lots of “Manneken Pis” costumes has opened in Brussels.)

B: Kyūhyaku rokujūgo-ten-no korekushon-kara hyaku sanjū san-ten-no ishō-ga tenji-sarete-iru-sō-desu.

(Apparently, the museum displays 133 costumes from its 965-item collection.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Shōben Kozō-o mi-ni Buryusseru-ni ikitai-ne.

(I would like to visit Brussels to see “Manneken Pis.”)

W: (Tōkyō-no Hamamatsuchō-no eki-no hōmu-ni-mo onaji yō-na Shōben Kozō no dōzō-ga-aru-wa-yo.

(You can see a similar “Manneken Pis” statue on the platform at Hamamatsucho Station in Tokyo.)

(No. 1346)