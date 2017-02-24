Pocky’s vanilla variety pairs well with a particular side

To properly enjoy Pocky’s creamy vanilla variety, you’re going to need a drink. According to the snack’s intricate advertising campaign, it is ideally complimented by a new strawberry-flavored tea, where the two flavors join to resemble strawberry shortcake.

But this Pocky (¥194) tastes fine alone — its vanilla taste is rich but doesn’t overstep into becoming too sweet. But the flavor is a bit one-dimensional, to the point where eating a whole pack in one sitting becomes something of a (sugary) chore.

Yet in small doses, you don’t even need to think about introducing berries into the equation.