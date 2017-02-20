Let’s discuss the flu season

This week’s featured article

TOMOKO OTAKE, THE JAPAN TIMES

The influenza season is in full force, with an estimated 2.01 million people across the nation seeking treatment during the week that ended Sunday, the health ministry warned Friday.

The estimate is 400,000 up from just a week earlier and more than double the 990,000 logged two weeks ago. The number of flu diagnoses tallied since the season began in late December is estimated at 7.48 million.

The average number of flu patients per hospital or clinic shot up to 39.41 last week, up from 28.66 the week before. The hardest-hit areas include the western prefectures of Miyazaki, Fukuoka, Yamaguchi and Oita, as well as those surrounding Tokyo, such as Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

A total of 7,182 schools were closed fully or partially during the week through Sunday, up from 3,765 the week before, and that number could rise in coming weeks. The majority were elementary schools, which accounted for 4,187 of the total.

The most prevalent strain of influenza this season is the Hong Kong A type, but cases of the B type have recently surfaced, suggesting the nation might need to brace for its spread in the coming weeks, said Michiko Sakane, director of Sakane M Clinic in Tsukuba.

Sakane said the habit of urging people to get checked early — sometimes too early to get a positive diagnosis — has aggravated the situation.

A doctor’s diagnosis is often necessary for students who miss exams to get a second chance and for corporate applications for sick leave. Since many people often rush to get checked right after developing fevers or muscle pain, massive congestion often occurs at hospitals and clinics.

To avoid the flu and to keep it from spreading, Sakane said the most important thing is to rest rather than go to the hospital.

“The biggest problem is the culture where you cannot rest when you are sick,” she said.

At home, people can keep infections among family members to a minimum by disinfecting hands thoroughly with alcohol and keeping rooms humidified.

Furthermore, Sakane urged the health ministry and the Japan Medical Association, a nationwide group of mostly independent doctors, to work together to make influenza test kits available to the public over the counter, allowing people to test themselves.

First published in The Japan Times on Feb. 4.

Warm up

One-minute chat about sickness.

Game

Collect words related to winter, e.g., snow, cold, ski.

New words

1) tally: to count or to record an amount, e.g., “We tallied the votes as they came in.”

2) brace: prepare for something bad, e.g., “After the quake, they braced for aftershocks.”

3) aggravate: to make worse, e.g., “Don’t aggravate the situation!”

4) congestion: the state of being overcrowded, e.g., “There is severe congestion on that road during rush hour.”

Guess the headline

Schools c_ _ _ _ and hospitals swell as i_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ spikes

Questions

1) How many people have had the flu this season so far?

2) Are early checks for flu always effective?

3) According to the expert, what is most important thing people should do when they catch the flu?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you know anyone who has had the flu this season?

2) What do you do if you get the flu?

3) What do you think should be done to reduce the spread of flu?

Reference

冬はインフルエンザの季節でもあり、毎年この時期になると遅かれ早かれ 流行が報道されます。人から人への感染力も強い為学級閉鎖や学校閉鎖などにもしばしば繋がり、今年も同様の事態が起きているようです。

受験シーズンや仕事の繁忙期などと重なる人も多く、どの病院もインフル エンザへの対応に追われていることでしょう。しかし、一刻も早く病院で受診をすればいいというものでもなさそうです。インフルエンザにかからない ため、もしかかってしまった場合は周囲への影響を最大限に減らしながら 一日も早く回復するため、何を心がければいいのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。