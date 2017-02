Sometimes, simply piling sweet tastes onto a dessert is a winning strategy. As it happens, The J.S. Pancake Cafe chain is offering up a chocolate Black S’more Pancake until the end of February.

At ¥1,180, the treat features two thick chocolate pancakes, a mix of whipped cream, chocolate and raspberry sauce, and a layer of toasted marshmallow on top. This creation falls apart easily, so be ready, but when its many elements merge, it’s as decadent an offering as you’ll find in Tokyo this month.