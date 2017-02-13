Kisenosato becomes Japan’s 72nd yokozuna

Sample newspaper article

稀勢の里は1月25日、正式に第72代横綱に昇進した。日本相撲協会の諮問機関である横綱審議委員会が1月23日、満場一致で稀勢の里の昇進を推薦し、相撲協会が理事会で最終決定した。30歳の稀勢の里は、東京で開催された大相撲初場所で14勝１敗の成績で初優勝を遂げた。伝達式では「横綱の名に恥じぬよう、精進致します」と述べた。稀勢の里は1998年の若乃花以来、横綱に昇進した初めての日本出身の力士となる。精神的に弱いと指摘されることが多いが、12回準優勝をしている。 (Jan. 17)

Words and phrases

稀勢の里 (Kise-sato) Kisenosato; 正式に (seishiki-) officially; 横綱 (yokozuna) grand champion; 昇進した (shōshin-) promoted; 日本相撲協会 (Nihon Sumō Kyōkai) Japan Sumo Association; 諮問機関 (shimon kikan) advisory body; 横綱審議委員会 (Yokozuna Shingi I’inkai) Yokozuna Deliberation Council; 満場一致 (manjōitchi) unanimously; 推薦 (suisen) recommendation; 理事会 (rijikai) executive committee meeting; 最終決定した (saishū kettei shi-) finalized; 30歳 (sanjū -sai) 30 years old; 東京 (Tōkyō) Tokyo; 開催された (kaisai-) was held; 大相撲初場所 (Ōzumō Hatsubasho) New Year Grand Sumo Tournament; 14勝 1負の成績で (jūyonshō ippai-seiseki-) with a 14-1 record; 初優勝を遂げた (hatsu yūshō-to-) won his maiden title; 伝達式 (dentatsushiki) formal ceremony to notify of ; 恥じぬよう (ha-) not to disgrace; 精進致します (shōjin-ita-) devote myself; 述べた (no-) said; 若乃花 (Wakanohana) Wakanohana; 以来 (irai) since; 初めての (haji-) first; 日本出身の (Nihon shusshin-) Japanese; 力士 (rikishi) wrestler; 精神的に (seishinteki-) mentally; 弱い (yowa-) fragile; 指摘されることが多い (shiteki-ō-) often accused; 準優勝 (junyūshō) in second place

Sample radio or television report

Kisenosato-wa 1-gatsu 25-nichi, seishiki-ni dai 72-dai yokozuna-ni shōshin-shimashita. Nihon Sumō Kyōkai-no shimon kikan-de-aru Yokozuna Shingi I’inkai-ga 1-gatsu 23-nichi, manjō itchi-de Kisenosato-no shōshin-o suisen-shi, Sumō Kyōkai-ga rijikai-de saishū kettei-o shimashita. Sanjū-sai-no Kisenosato-wa Tōkyō-de kaisai-sareta Ōzumō Hatsubasho-de jūyonshō ippai-no seiseki-de hatsu yūshō-o togemashita. Dentatsushiki-de-wa “Yokozuna-no na-ni hajinu-yō shōjin-itashimasu”-to nobemashita. Kisenosato-wa 1998-nen-no Wakanohana irai, yokozuna-ni shōshin-shita hajimete-no Nihon shusshin-no rikishi-to narimasu. Seishinteki-ni yowai-to shiteki-sareru-koto-ga ōi-desu-ga, 12-kai junyūshō-shite-imasu.

Translation

Kisenosato was officially promoted to the position of the 72nd grand champion in sumo history on Jan. 25. The Japan Sumo Association finalized his promotion at its executive committee meeting based on a unanimous recommendation made on Jan. 23 by members of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, an advisory body to the association. Kisenosato, 30, won his maiden title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament held in Tokyo with a 14-1 record. “I will devote myself to not disgracing the yokozuna name,” Kisenosato said in a formal ceremony held to notify him of his promotion. Kisenosato becomes the first Japanese wrestler to be promoted to sumo’s top rank of yokozuna since Wakanohana in 1998. So often accused of being mentally fragile, Kisenosato has finished in second place at meetings 12 times.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Kisenosato-ga seishiki-ni dai 72-dai yokozuna-ni shōshin-shita-sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that Kisenosato was officially promoted to the position of 72nd grand champion in sumo history.)

B: Yokozuna Shingi I’inkai-ga manjō itchi-de Kisenosato-no shōshin-o suisen-shita-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparantly, the Yokozuna Deliberation Council made the recommendation of his promotion unanimously.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Nihon-shusshin-rikishi-no yokozuna shōshin-wa 19-nen-buri-da-sō-da.

(It seems this is the first time in 19 years that a Japan-born wrestler has been promoted to yokozuna.)

W: (Raibasho-mo yūshō-shite hoshii-wa.

(I hope he’ll win the next tournament too.)

(No. 1343)