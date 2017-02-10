Agepizza: a deep-fried substitute for the real deal to warm your cockles in winter

During the coldest stretch of winter, a warm snack helps to make the low temperatures a bit more tolerable.

Convenience store chain Ministop’s new Agepizza (deep-fried pizza) offers just that, and at a reasonable price. This item (¥180) comes in two flavors: margherita and Thai-style garlic chicken.

I opted for the margherita which, when eaten immediately after ordering, offers a crispier, more flavorful take on an American frozen-food aisle staple, Hot Pockets.

A real slice of pizza is best, of course, but in a pinch, Agepizza is a nice, hot substitute.