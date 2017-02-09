Valentine’s Day pampering

The AO Spa & Club on the 37th floor of the chic Andaz Tokyo hotel, an urban retreat nestled in the heart of the city providing personalized care, in Toranomon Hills will pamper couples for Valentine’s Day with a lavish package for two until Feb. 28.

For ¥25,000 per person (excluding tax and a 15 percent service charge), the indulgent “For Your Valentine 90 minutes” experience begins with a 30-minute romantic soak in a bath filled with rose petals and aromas of sweet rum, followed by a 60-minute full body oil treatment leaving the skin smooth and glowing.

For this particular plan, a flower bouquet and a card will be given as gifts to male guests, while a box of chocolates and a card will be presented to female guests.

The Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is five minutes from Tokyo Metro Toranomon Station (Ginza Line), or six minutes from Tokyo Metro Kamiyacho Station (Hibiya Line). For more information, call 03-6830-1234 or visit www.andaztokyo.com .

Buffet offers the berry best

The Conrad Tokyo hotel offers an elegant way to color your weekend with delicious shades of red and pink. A strawberry-themed dessert and savory buffet can be enjoyed on Fridays, weekends and holidays at the hotel’s Cerise restaurant until mid-April.

All of the items are carefully crafted under the direction of executive sous-chef Gabriela Gomez. The spring feast includes a selection of nine kinds of sweets, three savory dishes and scones with clotted cream.

A variety of desserts featuring strawberries, including fraisier cake, a kirsch-scented cake filled with rich buttery custard cream. Other items such as brownies, mousse, gelatin and macarons are perfectly complemented by savory dishes of foie gras and strawberry compote finger sandwiches, bagels filled with smoked turkey and strawberry salad.

The buffet is ¥4,000 (tax and service charge excluded) and comes with a pot of tea from German teahouse Ronnefeldt. For an extra ¥1,000, a glass of Champagne selected by the hotel’s sommelier is served to accompany the afternoon delights. Reservations can be made through the hotel’s website or by phone.

The Conrad Tokyo is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station (Yurikamome and Oedo lines) or seven minutes from Shimbashi Station (various lines). For more information or reservations, call 03-6388-8000 or visit www.conradtokyo.co.jp.

Relaxing in historic Nikko

In commemoration of the completion of the major repair work on the richly decorated Yomeimon gate of Nikko Toshogu Shrine that will reopen to the public on March 10, the Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel in Nikko is offering a Kanaya Lunch Plan on weekdays from March 13 to July 14.

The plan offers a choice of three lunch options: the Yomeimon Gate Tray, which consists of a beef hot pot, yuba (bean curd skin) and other local delights; a sandwich plate; and beef stew.

After the meal, there will be a guided tour of the photogenic hotel and the many pieces of antique furniture throughout. Following the tour, visitors can soak in the hot spring that is said to be good for the skin.

To conclude the afternoon indulgence, a baked confectionary from the John Kanaya chocolate store will be given as a souvenir.

The plan is available for parties of two or more for ¥6,000 per person (tax included). Reservations must be made at least four days in advance by phone at 0120-12-9999, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel is three minutes from Kinugawa Onsen Station (Tobu Kinugawa Line). For more information, call 0288-76-0001 or access www.kinugawakanaya.com .