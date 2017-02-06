Do the whole shebang and take it to the limit with ‘kiru’

Tsukare-kitte, tabezu-ni nechatta-no. (She was worn out and fell asleep without even eating.)

Situation 1: Mr. Okubo comes home and checks in on his youngest daughter, Mariko, who is sleeping. He talks to his wife.

大久保： なんだ、まり子、もう寝ちゃったのか。

夫人： 今日は、学校でいもほり遠足に行ったから、疲れ切って、晩御飯も食べずに寝ちゃったの。

Ōkubo: Nan-da, Mariko, mō nechatta-no-ka.

Fujin: Kyō-wa, gakkō-de imohori-ensoku-ni itta-kara, tsukare-kitte, bangohan-mo tabezu-ni nechatta-no.

Mr. Okubo: Wow, Mariko is already asleep!

His wife: Today was her potato-planting school trip. So, she was worn out and fell asleep without even eating.

Today we will introduce the verb 切(き)る and its related expressions. 切る is a transitive verb that means “to cut something,” as in: つめ (nails)/紙(かみ, paper)/ロープ (rope)/関係(かんけい, relationship)を切る. The phrase 手(て, hand)を切る has two meanings: literally, it can mean that your hand is cut, but it can also be synonymous with 関係を切る — to finish a relationship. 切るattaches to the stem form (masu-form without ます) of a verb to make a compound verb that emphasizes the original one., i.e., to do something right to the end or to its limit. For example, Mrs. Okubo’s 疲(つか)れ切る uses 疲れる(to get tired) and 切る to express complete exhaustion. Other examples: 力(ちから)を出(だ)し切る (to use all your strength), 商品 (しょうひん)を売(う)り切る (to sell all the goods), 親(おや)に頼(たよ)り切る(to rely on one’s parents completely), etc. 持(も)ち切(き)る refers to talking about just one particular topic. It is usually used in its noun form, 持ち切り, as in: 町中(まちじゅう)、事件(じけん)の うわさで持ち切りだ(The case is the only talk in town).

Situation 2: After moving to a bigger apartment, the Shiba family are arranging their things.

妻： 切りのいいところで、ちょっと休憩しない？

夫： いいね。コーヒーでもいれようか。

Tsuma: Kiri-no ii tokoro-de, chotto kyūkei-shinai?

Otto: Ii-ne. Kōhii-demo ireyō-ka.

Wife: How about taking a rest when we get to a good place to stop?

Husband: Good idea. Shall I put on some coffee?

切り is the noun form of 切る and indicates a good place to stop some action, as with Ms. Shiba’s きりがいい in Situation 2. Its antonym is きりが悪(わる)い (a bad place/time to stop). The set phrase きりがない (endless) expresses when something can’t be stopped, as in: この問題(もんだい)について話(はな)してもきりがないから、この辺(へん)でやめよう (We could talk about this problem forever, so why don’t we knock it on the head right now).

Bonus Dialogue: At the office, section chief Mr. Okubo talks to head of department Ms. Yamani.

大久保： あのう、実(じつ)はSK社(しゃ)との契約(けいやく)のことなんですが、ちょっとこちらが譲歩(じょうほ)しすぎたかと、心配(しんぱい)になりまして…。

ヤマニ： 確(たし)かに、かなりの譲歩をしましたね。しかし、 ああしない限(かぎ)り、先方(せんぽう)はイエスと言(い)わないはずですから、SK社との関係(かんけい)を切る ことになります。それで困(こま)るのは、こちらです からね。譲歩せざるをえません。

大久保： はい。先方が一方的(いっぽうてき)に契約の打(う)ち切りを言ってきたときには、どうしたらいいのかわからず、弱(よわ)り切りました。

ヤマニ： 課長(かちょう)は、よく頑張(がんば)りましたよ。 欲(よく)を言えばきりがありません。このくらいの譲歩で契約できたのは、大(だい)成功(せいこう)です。課長、自信(じしん)を持(も)ちなさい。

大久保： ありがとうございます。何(なに)よりのお言葉(ことば)です。

ヤマニ： 次の契約更新(こうしん)のときには、先方に譲歩させる ように、わが社をもっと成長(せいちょう)させましょう。

Okubo: Excuse me, boss, but could I talk to you about the contract with S.K. Co.? I am worried that we may have made too many concessions.

Yamani: It’s true that we made quite a lot of concessions, but without them they would never have said yes and our relationship would be over. That would be a problem for us, but not for them. So, we had to concede.

Okubo: Yes. When they unilaterally said they would end our contract, I was in a terrible fix, with no idea what to do.

Yamani: Mr. Okubo, you did your best. You can never get everything you want. We brokered this contract with this level of concessions, and that’s a great success. Have some confidence in yourself!

Okubo: Thank you, boss. Your words mean a lot to me.

Yamani: We have to make our company grow so that we can force them to bend at the next contract renewal.