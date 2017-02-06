Let’s discuss Kisenosato, Japan’s new yokozuna

This week’s featured article

KAZ NAGATSUKA, THE JAPAN TIMES

Unlike during tournaments, an occasional smile crept across Kisenosato’s face.

But the 30-year-old mostly maintained his signature stern expression, perhaps anticipating the responsibility about to be bestowed upon him as he ascends to highest rank in the world of sumo.

Kisenosato was told by messengers from the Japan Sumo Association at a Tokyo hotel that he had been unanimously approved as the 72nd yokozuna by the sport’s governing body at its executive committee meeting Wednesday.

“I would like to respectfully accept it. I will devote myself to not disgracing the name of yokozuna,” Kisenosato said.

Speaking to a large crowd of reporters who had assembled for the promotion of the first Japanese-born yokozuna since Wakanohana in 1998, Kisenosato said with a relieved expression that he was “extremely nervous” when he responded to the messengers.

“I came here to express my appreciation for those who have supported me,” said Kisenosato, who captured his first Emperor’s Cup in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which wrapped up Sunday, with a 14-1 record. “I am fortunate to have received help from so many people. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this by myself.”

While he was clearly pleased with his promotion, Kisenosato acknowledged that he would have to be more accountable as a yokozuna and get used to greater scrutiny both inside and outside the ring.

“A yokozuna is considered to be the strongest man. I will certainly be in the spotlight when I’m in the ring and my attitude will be under scrutiny when I’m not in the ring as well. So I would like to grow more as a human, so I will earn respect.”

Kisenosato is the only Japanese-born wrestler of the four current yokozuna (Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu are Mongolians) — a designation that will carry enormous expectations.

“I am in no position to assess other wrestlers’ sumo, but I’ve always been told that I had to polish my skills to go forward,” Kisenosato said when asked about in which areas he thinks he has an edge over the other yokozuna. “I’ve been told that since I entered sumo when I was 15, and I’ve tried to develop that.”

Kisenosato is scheduled to perform a dohyō-iri ring-entering ceremony at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine on Friday as one of his first duties as yokozuna.

First published in The Japan Times on Jan. 26.

Warm up

One-minute chat about “champions.”

Game

Collect words related to tradition, e.g., manners, kimono.

New words

1) bestow: to present or give, e.g., “The trophy was bestowed upon the winner.”

2) unanimously: in complete agreement, without opposition, e.g., “She was elected unanimously.”

3) scrutiny: careful, continuous watch, e.g., “The prince was a subject of public scrutiny.”

4) designation: a special name or title, e.g., “Her designation as employee of the month made her feel proud.”

Guess the headline

Kisenosato becomes first Japanese-born yokozuna in almost two d_ _ _ _ _s

Questions

1) Who was the last Japanese-born yokozuna?

2) Where are the rest of the yokozuna from?

3) When did Kisenosato start wrestling?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you watch sumo?

2) Do you think Kisenosato becoming a champion is special?

3) What effect might Kisenosato’s promotion to yokozuna have on sumo?

Reference

日本の国技である相撲ですが、その中でトップの戦いを見せる横綱に20年間日本人が不在だったこともあり稀勢の里の横綱昇格は大きなニュースとして取り上げられました。

外国人観光客が増加している中で観客も相撲取りも多国籍化が進んでいるようですが、稀勢の里の昇格は日本の新しい観客拡大にもつながるでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。