Eight men hold half of the world’s wealth, Oxfam study says

Sample newspaper article

わずか8人の大富豪の資産が、世界人口の最も貧しい下位半数(約 36億人）の資産とほぼ同じだとする分析が1月16日、反貧困団体オックスファムにより発表された。スイスのスキーリゾート、ダボスに世界の 政財界のエリートが集う年次総会の開会に際して結果を発表した オックスファムは、大富豪と貧困層の格差は、一年前よりかなり広がっていると述べ、口先だけでなく行動するように指導者たちに呼び掛けた。そうしなければ、不平等に対する人々の怒りは増大し続け、昨年のドナルド・トランプ氏の米大統領当選や欧州連合離脱を決めた英国の国民投票と似た劇的な政治的変化を引き起こすと警告した。(Jan. 17)

Words and phrases

大富豪 (daifugō) superrich men; 資産 (shisan) wealth; 世界人口 (sekai jinkō) world’s population; 最も貧しい下位半数 (motto-mazu-kai hansū) the poorest half; ほぼ同じ (-ona-) as much as; 分析 (bunseki) analysis; 反貧困団体 (han-hinkon dantai) anti-poverty organization; 発表された (happyō-) announced; 政財界のエリート (seizaikai-eriito) political and business elites; 年次総会 (nenji sōkai) annual gathering; 開会に際して (kaikai-sai-) on the dawn; 結果 (kekka) findings; 貧困層 (hinkonsō) poor; 格差 (kakusa) gap; 一年前より (ichinenmae-) than a year ago; かなり 広がって (-hiro-) far greater; 述べ (no-) says; 口先 (kuchisaki) lip service; 行動する (kōdō-) do more; 指導者たち (shidōsha-) leaders; 呼び掛けた (yo-ka-) urging; 不平等 (hubyōdō) inequality; 対する (tai-) against; 人々の怒り (hitobito-ika-) public anger; 増大し続け (zōdai-tsuzu-) continue to grow; 昨年の (sakunen-) last year’s ; 米大統領当選 (Bei daitōryō sen) election of U.S. president; 欧州連合離脱 (Ōshū Rengō ridatsu) leave the European Union; 英国の (Eikoku-) Britain’s; 国民投票 (kokumin tōhyō) referendum; 似た (ni-) akin to; 劇的な (gekiteki-) seismic; 政治的変化 (seijiteki henka) political change; 引き起こす (hi-o-) lead to; 警告した (keikoku-) warned

Sample radio or television report

Wazuka hachi-nin-no daifugō-no shisan-ga, sekai jinkō-no mottomo mazushii kai hansū, yaku sanjū rokuoku-nin-no shisan-to hobo onaji-dato-suru bunseki-ga 1-gatsu 16-nichi, han hinkon dantai Okkusufamu-ni-yori happyō-saremashita. Suisu-no sukii rizōto, Dabosu-ni sekai-no seizaikai-no eriito-ga tsudou nenji sōkai-no kaikai-ni saishite kekka-o happyō-shita Okkusufamu-wa, daifugō-to hinkonsō-no kakusa-wa, ichinen-mae-yori kanari hirogatte-iru-to nobe, kuchisaki-dake-denaku, kōdō-suru-yō shidōsha-tachi-ni yobikakemashita. Sō-shinakereba, fubyōdō-ni tai-suru hitobito-no ikari-wa zōdai-shi-tsuzuke, sakunen-no Donarudo Toranpu-shi-no Bei daitōryō tōsen-ya Ōshū Rengō ridatsu-o kimeta Eikoku-no kokumin tōhyō-to nita gekiteki-na seijiteki henka-o hikiokosu-to keikoku-shimashita.

Translation

Just eight superrich men own as much wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world’s population, according to an analysis by Oxfam released on Jan. 16. Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, anti-poverty organization Oxfam says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago. It’s urging leaders to do more than pay lip service to the problem. If not, it warns, public anger against this kind of inequality will continue to grow and lead to more seismic political changes akin to last year’s election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s referendum decision to leave the European Union.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Hachi-nin-no daifugō-no shisan-ga sekai-no mottomo mazushii kai hansū-no-shisan-to hobo onaji-da-sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that eight superrich men own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world’s population.)

B: Shōsū-no hito-ga takusan shisan-o motte-iru-yō-desu-ne.

(So much wealth seems to be held in the hands of so few.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Shisan kakusa-wa kanari hirogatte-iru-yō-da.

(It seems that the wealth gap is wider than ever.)

W: (Fubyōdō-wa zesei-shite hoshii-wa.

(I hope that this inequality will be corrected.)

(No. 1342)